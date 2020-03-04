Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

iD International Emerging Designer Awards 2020 Reimagined

Wednesday, 4 March 2020, 2:57 pm
Press Release: Dunedin Emerging Designer Awards

Corona virus prompts international fashion design awards to move online

Uncertainty around international travel coupled with applicants from 17 countries has prompted organisers of the iD International Emerging Designer Awards to move the show online.

iD Board Co-chair and iD Dunedin Fashion Creative Director, Dr Margo Barton, made the announcement saying; “This year the iD International Emerging Designer Awards, supported by Otago Polytechnic will become a virtual awards event.”

“Our judging panel will assess garments from designer statements, drawings, photos and video. Then we’ll work with the incredible talent at Dunedin’s NHNZ to create a digital production showcasing the talent of these young designers from throughout the world in a sustainable manner.”

“The NHNZ-produced iD International Emerging Designer Awards video will be unveiled with a premiere at Otago Museum as a part of its ‘Fashion Forward >> Disruption Through Design’ exhibition in early May. The finalists’ video will run continuously at the Otago Museum throughout May. Then the winners will be announced as planned at an event in Dunedin on Friday 5 June.”

iD Dunedin Fashion Inc Co-chair, Sally Peart said “as you can imagine the Board of iD Dunedin has been working together to anticipate how the global outbreak of Covid-19/Coronavirus might impact finalists travelling to Dunedin. By reimagining the 2020 iD International Emerging Designer Awards we have removed the element of uncertainty around international travel and are able to commit to celebrating the creativity of these recent fashion graduates starting their career.”

The iD International Emerging Designer Awards presented by Otago Polytechnic is Australasia’s only international young designer competition. Since being established in 2004 the competition attracts hundreds of entries from young fashion designers around the globe each year. For the past 15 years finalists have travelled to Dunedin from around the world for a whirlwind week of fashion experiences. However, this year uncertainty over international travel has worried applicants and caused uncertainty for organisers.

Sally Peart says applicants for this year’s Awards have been asked to confirm their intent to be part of the new process. Then applications will be assessed by a team of leading New Zealand designers; Tanya Carlson of Tanya Carlson, Wynn Crawshaw of Wynn Hamlyn and Donna Tulloch of Mild Red as well as Bauer Media sustainability journalist and former iD International Emerging Designer Awards finalist, Fiona Ralph. Finalists will be announced the week commencing Monday 23 March.

Finalists will be asked to supply a two minute video – which can be shot on a mobile phone – answering questions about their design philosophy. Using the video, and photos and sketches of their designs a panel will decide winners with the announcement made in Dunedin on Friday 5 June. Details of an event will be announced shortly and finalists able to travel to Dunedin are invited to attend.

Following the iD International Emerging Designer Awards winners announcement, Otago Polytechnic will host a Fashion Symposium Exhibition on Saturday 6 June 2020 In Dunedin.

 

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Dunedin Emerging Designer Awards on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

NZ Festival : The NZSO Goes To The Disco and more...

In the endless, anguished debates about how to make classical music more relevant to new audiences, proposals are often put forward to strip away certain elements – reduce the formality ... More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite
For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 