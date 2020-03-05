Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

JOY X LIBEAU - Broken Moon EP - Out Now

Thursday, 5 March 2020, 1:31 pm
Press Release: Integrity Promotion

From their new body of work ,’Broken Moon EP’

JOY X LIBEAU bring us a new single, ‘Good Intent’

Innovative & adoptive, JOY X LIBEAU are a uniquely creative duo that transcend the boundaries of audio, textures and art. To see them live is truly a treat for all your senses.

Stream 'Broken Moon EP' Here

Stream ‘Good Intent’ HERE
 

Collaborating with fashion boutiques and retail shop windows, placing a speaker outside and playing to the outside street though only those inside the store can hear, Libeau's acapella provides a special experience for the shopping comfort of clients. JOY X LIBEAU wear and display their fashion lines while they perform.

“Essentially our sound is made of Libeau's vocal and 2 x hardware analogue synths, one drum machine and akai MPC. no laptop, hence there is a terrifying limitation in how many sounds we can use in one composition, but we see it as a positive challenge as true freedom within the limitation.

Also by 'live' sound designing all those instruments, it gives audiences a unique sound experience to each performance we do” says one half of the dynamic duo, JOY.

JOY has released several albums and EP’s, spawning singles such as ‘Yung Days’ ft. Yung Steezy,Fall’s Deja Vu and Water Moon Rabbit Tree.

We implore you to check out the Zen Solitary Sessions. These are freestyle Jam sessions, which are visually stimulating and idiosyncratic. JOY X LIBEAU are a unique & diverse part of the New Zealand music soundscape.

Broken Moon EP - OUT MARCH 5th!!

FACEBOOK // INSTAGRAM // SPOTIFY // YOUTUBE // SOUNDCLOUD

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Integrity Promotion on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

NZ Festival : The NZSO Goes To The Disco and more...

In the endless, anguished debates about how to make classical music more relevant to new audiences, proposals are often put forward to strip away certain elements – reduce the formality ... More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite
For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 