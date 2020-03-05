JOY X LIBEAU - Broken Moon EP - Out Now

From their new body of work ,’Broken Moon EP’

JOY X LIBEAU bring us a new single, ‘Good Intent’

Innovative & adoptive, JOY X LIBEAU are a uniquely creative duo that transcend the boundaries of audio, textures and art. To see them live is truly a treat for all your senses.

Stream 'Broken Moon EP' Here

Stream ‘Good Intent’ HERE



Collaborating with fashion boutiques and retail shop windows, placing a speaker outside and playing to the outside street though only those inside the store can hear, Libeau's acapella provides a special experience for the shopping comfort of clients. JOY X LIBEAU wear and display their fashion lines while they perform.

“Essentially our sound is made of Libeau's vocal and 2 x hardware analogue synths, one drum machine and akai MPC. no laptop, hence there is a terrifying limitation in how many sounds we can use in one composition, but we see it as a positive challenge as true freedom within the limitation.

Also by 'live' sound designing all those instruments, it gives audiences a unique sound experience to each performance we do” says one half of the dynamic duo, JOY.

JOY has released several albums and EP’s, spawning singles such as ‘Yung Days’ ft. Yung Steezy,Fall’s Deja Vu and Water Moon Rabbit Tree.

We implore you to check out the Zen Solitary Sessions. These are freestyle Jam sessions, which are visually stimulating and idiosyncratic. JOY X LIBEAU are a unique & diverse part of the New Zealand music soundscape.

Broken Moon EP - OUT MARCH 5th!!

FACEBOOK // INSTAGRAM // SPOTIFY // YOUTUBE // SOUNDCLOUD

© Scoop Media

