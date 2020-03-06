Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Maison Ruinart & David Shrigley | Unconventional Bubbles

Friday, 6 March 2020, 8:06 am
Press Release: Show on Show

Unveiled On 6 March At The Opera Bastille (Paris, France) - Then In 37 International Art Fairs In 2020

Each year, Maison Ruinart commissions an international contemporary artist for a carte blanche exhibition paying tribute to its history, heritage, savoir-faire and champagne cellars (listed as a Unesco World Heritage Site). After Liu Bolin in 2018 and Vik Muniz in 2019, this year's carte blanche has been given to the British artist David Shrigley (b.1968).

David Shrigley, Untitled, 2019, acrylic on paper, 76 × 56 cm
© David Shrigley

Shrigley is an artist with a signature style whose work (drawings, sculpture, photography and neon installations) takes on elements of everyday life with incomparable irony. His illustrations and drawings incorporate absurd phrases and sentences, using humor—from the naive to noir—as his high-precision weapon of choice. With his sharp gaze, Shrigley has honed in on Maison Ruinart’s singularity and added his own mark, quite literally, by scribbling graffiti onto the chalk walls of its emblematic cellars.

With the exhibition Unconventional Bubbles, Shrigley’s work will be unveiled on 6 March 2020 in a “hidden room” of the Opera Bastille (Paris) and then exhibited at the 37 international contemporary art fairs that Maison Ruinart has officially partnered with in 2020.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Show on Show on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

NZ Festival : The NZSO Goes To The Disco and more...

In the endless, anguished debates about how to make classical music more relevant to new audiences, proposals are often put forward to strip away certain elements – reduce the formality ... More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite
For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 