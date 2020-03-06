Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Takahē Twilight Tours: The Mystery Of Harry Ell And The Takahē Beckons!

Friday, 6 March 2020, 1:28 pm
Press Release: NO Productions

Following the success of their theatrical ghost stories, NO Productions Theatre Company present a new immersive production Takahē Twilight Tours.

The Cashmere “castle on the hill” has recently re-opened its gates to the public after undergoing many years of earthquake repairs. The tours celebrate the 100th anniversary of the opening of the (in)famous Tram Terminus Resthouse, the most cherished creation of Harry Ell.

Despite the Sign of the Takahē’s popularity among Christchurch locals and tourists, its fascinating history remains largely unknown. The Takahē Twilight Tours are based on the unique concept which combines history and theatre performance. The one-of-a-kind script is co-written by local playwrights Nataliya Oryshchuk and David Allen, and is strongly underpinned by the original historical research.

Nataliya Oryshchuk directs the performance while David Allen plays the challenging role of the Guide, (mis)leading the audience through the twists and turns of the story. Franc Bol and Michael Adams complete the team of the adventurous theatre-makers on this project.

The season will include five tours between 10 March and 24 March; each tour will offer a journey through the turbulent history of the famous landmark. The house is reputed to be haunted; and the spirits of the “Ell’s Angels” or even Harry Ell himself may or may not make an appearance...

The tours are currently sold out but will hopefully return in the future due to high demand.

