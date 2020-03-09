Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Two Changes As ACES Await Wellington

Monday, 9 March 2020, 1:25 pm
Press Release: Auckland Cricket

The unbeaten Auckland ACES make the trip across town to Colin Maiden Park for a top-of-the-table clash with the Wellington Firebirds.

Head Coach Heinrich Malan has made two changes to the 12-man squad who snuck home by one wicket against Northern Districts last week, with Lockie Ferguson and Martin Guptill joining the BLACKCAPS for the Chappell-Hadlee ODI series in Australia.

Kyle Jamieson, who starred in the BLACKCAPS Test series win over India, has also been selected to take on Australia.

Danru Ferns and Will O'Donnell will replace the BLACKCAPS duo as the ACES continue their Plunket Shield push with three rounds to go.

The Firebirds currently hold a 13-point lead at the top of the table after last week's comfortable win over Central Districts.

Malan reiterated the importance of staying in the contest.

"There are three big games left. We know we must continue to put ourselves in a position to play cricket at 4 pm on Day Four."

"Wellington have played some good cricket this year, and we know we'll be in for a good test over the next four days."

After a pair of tight finishes against Otago and Northern Districts, Malan is pleased with the way the ACES have jostled into winning positions.

"It's been a real team effort with bat and ball, and very satisfying to see guys score hundreds and our bowlers continue to figure out how to take 20 wickets.

"Different people have played different roles. We've pushed hard at times, scoring quick runs and our bowlers have stepped up to keep the game moving.

"The second innings with the bat against Otago and the second innings with the ball against Northern Districts show we are willing to adapt to the situation ahead of us."

MATCH DETAILS:

Auckland ACES vs. Wellington Firebirds

Tuesday 10th - 13th March

Colin Maiden Park

10.30 am

Auckland ACES squad | Plunket Shield vs. Wellington Firebirds

Robert O'Donnell (c)

Jamie Brown

Mark Chapman

Louis Delport

Danru Ferns

Ben Horne

Ben Lister

Matt McEwan

Will O'Donnell

Glenn Phillips

Jeet Raval

Sean Solia

© Scoop Media

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

