US Comic Josh Wolf Will Have Audiences Howling with Laughter This Comedy Fest



Events Innovated presents

JOSH WOLF LIVE!

As part of the 2020 NZ International Comedy Festival with Best Foods Mayo

The US comedy superstar Josh Wolf is returning after a blockbuster debut NZ season at the 2019 NZICF with a brand-new hour, Josh Wolf Live! Wellington and Auckland audiences will be treated to one night only of his world class hilarity this May as part of the 2020 NZ International Comedy Festival.

His offbeat, personal, and high-energy brand of storytelling humour has seen him collect millions of followers on social media and hundreds of millions of views, making Josh Wolf one of the most dynamic and sought-after headliners on the US comedy circuit.

The comedian, actor, and New York Times bestselling author is a roundtable regular and writer on Chelsea Lately and After Lately, and has had recurring acting and writing roles on TV sitcoms including beloved cult classics My Name Is Earl and Raising Hope.

Funny, self-deprecating, and brutally honest, Josh’s “long-form, very relatable, silly, ridiculous stories” about his adventures juggling a stand-up comedy career with single parenthood in Los Angeles have earned Josh a successful touring career across the US and Canada and a spot in the finals on NBC’s Last Comic Standing. And with more books, TV sitcoms and an Adam Sandler-produced screenplay in the works, rest assured you will be seeing a lot more of Josh!

Josh Wolf Live!

WELLINGTON:

Fri 1 May, 7PM

Te Auaha, Tapere Nui

Tickets: $34.99*

Booking: www.iticket.co.nz/

AUCKLAND:

Sat 2 May, 8.30PM

SKYCITY Theatre

Tickets: $34.99*

Booking: www.ticketek.co.nz/

*service fees may apply

April 30 – May 24; Auckland and Wellington, various venues

More information and tickets at www.comedyfestival.co.nz

Click here for hi-res imagery

comedianjoshwolf.com/









