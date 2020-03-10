Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

New exhibition challenges perceptions of the Pacific

Tuesday, 10 March 2020, 10:07 am
Press Release: Auckland Council



Tonga, 19 December 1953. From: New Zealand Herald Glass Plate Collection. Auckland Libraries Heritage Collections


Discover the people and stories of the Saltwater Realm at Waitui Ātea: Saltwater Realm.

This new exhibition displays contemporary artworks by Pacific artists and rare and unique Pacific items from Auckland Council Libraries’ Heritage Collections and other cultural institutions.

Waitui Ātea runs from 17 March – 19 July at Auckland Central City Library; it is one of a wide variety of free Pasifika events happening throughout March at libraries across Auckland.

“Head along to Waitui Ātea to experience a new narrative for the peoples of the Saltwater Realm - threaded together through art and measina (treasures) from Auckland Council Libraries’ Heritage Collections,” says Councillor Alf Filipaina, Chair of the Parks, Arts, Community and Events Committee
For full media release visit OurAuckland


There are a wide variety of Pasifika events on at Auckland Libraries this month, see here for full list. Some highlights include:

Waitui Ātea: Saltwater Realm
Tuesday 17 March – Sunday 19 July 2020
Level 2 gallery space, Tāmaki Pātaka Kōrero | Central City Library, 44-46 Lorne Street, Auckland Central
Free entry
Te Matariki Clendon – exhibiting va’aalo by artist Ioane Ioane as part of Waitui Ātea
Te Manawa (Westgate Library) – display of images from Waitui Ātea

Hawaiian hula workshop
Thursday 26 March 3.30pm
Glenfield Library
Free entry

Pacifica Mamas Exhibition
Pacific Island lounge
1 – 31 March
Te Manawa (Westgate) Library
Free entry

COCO-Nutshell Experience!
Thursday 12, 19, and 26 March, 3.30pm.
Places are limited, please see a librarian to pre-register
Māngere East Library
Free entry

The Indo-Pasefika Project
Two workshops: 28 March and 18 April, held at local community locations
Culminating expo: 2 May, 11am - 2pm, at Papatoetoe War Memorial Library
Contact Papatoetoe War Memorial Library for workshop details
Free entry

NZ Festival : The NZSO Goes To The Disco and more...

In the endless, anguished debates about how to make classical music more relevant to new audiences, proposals are often put forward to strip away certain elements – reduce the formality ... More>>

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite
For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

