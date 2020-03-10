Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Warbirds Over Wanaka – Musical Entertainment

Tuesday, 10 March 2020, 3:59 pm
Press Release: Warbirds Over Wanaka

The biggest line-up of musical entertainment ever has been confirmed for this Easter’s Warbirds Over Wanaka International Airshow.

Returning after an absence of 20 years is the Royal New Zealand Air Force Show band. They will be joined for the first time by the United States Air Force Band of the Pacific, a newly-created Wanaka singing group, ‘The Bombettes’ and the Wanaka Ukulele Orchestra.

The RNZAF band is made up of part-time reservists who all have day jobs outside the Air Force ranging from veterinarian nurses to bankers and graphic designers.

The band is promising a wide-ranging programme of music at the Airshow including marches, pop music, jazz and movie themes. In keeping with the country feel of the Airshow the Warbirds stage is the deck of a truck supplied by local sponsors, Upper Clutha Transport.

The United States Air Force Band of the Pacific is made up of two groups – one based in Hawaii and the other in Japan. The ensemble coming to Wanaka is out of Hickham Air Base in Hawaii and plays a range of music from Elton John to Van Halen and Lady Gaga to Lorde.

Over the years the US Air Force Band of the Pacific has played at various events in some 36 countries around the Pacific.

Meanwhile, a new addition to the Warbirds Over Wanaka entertainment line-up will be the “Bombettes”. This local all-female singing group replaces the “Frankie Singers” who, after a long association with the airshow, have disbanded. Wanaka singer and musical director, Katrina Bristow, has formed the new group. “It’s been great fun getting the four of us together and working up an act which will hopefully continue the fine tradition started by the Frankies.”

Along with Katrina, the “Bombettes” feature Joanne Waide, Catherine Short and Parisa Okhovat. They are putting together an extensive repertoire of songs including all-time favourites such as Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy, GI Jive, Chattanooga Choo Choo and the White Cliffs of Dover.

The group is rehearsing hard at the moment and being fitted out with their WWII service uniforms.

And last, but not least, making a return to the stage at Warbirds 2020 will be the Wanaka Ukulele Orchestra. This group first performed at WOW two years ago and had such a good time they want to be involved again, bringing their unique brand of up-beat music to the event. The 12-piece Ukulele group will be playing on the main stage but will also be performing pop-up gigs out around the airfield.

Warbirds Over Wanaka International Airshow is being held at Wanaka Airport on April 10th, 11th and 12th. For more information and tickets go to www.warbirdsoverwanaka.com

NZ Festival : The NZSO Goes To The Disco and more...

In the endless, anguished debates about how to make classical music more relevant to new audiences, proposals are often put forward to strip away certain elements – reduce the formality ... More>>

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite
For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

