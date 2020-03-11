Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Our Snow Just Got Faster

Wednesday, 11 March 2020, 8:11 am
Press Release: Snowplanet

Check out the big new changes on our slopes

Here at Snowplanet we’ve just gone through a massive refresh – the biggest since we opened our doors 15 years ago.

That’s great news for skiers, snowboarders and anyone who likes to have fun on the snow.

One of the biggest changes involved a full slope refresh. We have removed 3000 cubic metres of snow and replaced it with fresh new stuff.

The snow’s a lot firmer and faster, looks better, feels better, grips better. And it grips better – just the thing for showing off those sharper turns.

Beginners will appreciate the extra area created by our brand new, longer ski mat. It’s now 70m, 20m longer than the old one.

There’s more room for family fun in the snow too. Our updated Winter Wonderland features two new snow tubing tracks for longer, faster rides, a tobogganing area and plenty of play space for kids and grown-ups to enjoy their first experience in the snow.

A large alpine mural stretches the entire length of the dome, to create a sense of being up among mountain peaks.

This high-altitude ambience is reinforced by the intimate dining room we’ve added to our 7Summits restaurant. It’s called The Chalet, appropriately enough. As the name suggests, it has been designed in the classic, cosy style of a Swiss Stubli.

Conditions are perfect to enjoy Snowplanet any way you want.

NZ Festival : The NZSO Goes To The Disco and more...

In the endless, anguished debates about how to make classical music more relevant to new audiences, proposals are often put forward to strip away certain elements – reduce the formality ... More>>

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite
Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children's shows and more! More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

