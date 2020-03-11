Our Snow Just Got Faster

Here at Snowplanet we’ve just gone through a massive refresh – the biggest since we opened our doors 15 years ago.

That’s great news for skiers, snowboarders and anyone who likes to have fun on the snow.

One of the biggest changes involved a full slope refresh. We have removed 3000 cubic metres of snow and replaced it with fresh new stuff.

The snow’s a lot firmer and faster, looks better, feels better, grips better. And it grips better – just the thing for showing off those sharper turns.

Beginners will appreciate the extra area created by our brand new, longer ski mat. It’s now 70m, 20m longer than the old one.

There’s more room for family fun in the snow too. Our updated Winter Wonderland features two new snow tubing tracks for longer, faster rides, a tobogganing area and plenty of play space for kids and grown-ups to enjoy their first experience in the snow.

A large alpine mural stretches the entire length of the dome, to create a sense of being up among mountain peaks.

This high-altitude ambience is reinforced by the intimate dining room we’ve added to our 7Summits restaurant. It’s called The Chalet, appropriately enough. As the name suggests, it has been designed in the classic, cosy style of a Swiss Stubli.

Conditions are perfect to enjoy Snowplanet any way you want.

