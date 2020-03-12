Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Mum’s The Word For Newly Crowned Lady Rider Of The Year At Land Rover Horse Of The Year

Thursday, 12 March 2020, 7:39 pm
Press Release: Horse Of The Year

Thursday night at the Land Rover Horse of the Year was all about celebrating strong and empowering women, and the Ultra Mox Lady Rider of the Year Final saw some of our best female riders flying the femme flag.

The highly anticipated class had the crowd on the edge of their seats, as the 30 brave women, one as young as 14 years old flew around the 1.40m course, with only eight going through to the jump off.

Lucky last was Rachael Malcolm aboard her beautifully bred Monte Carlo MVNZ, who jumped faultlessly and fast, taking home the win with a time of 56.72 seconds.

“I had a couple lives in the jump off, but luck was on my side. It was our day today”

23 year old Nakeysha Lammers riding Balboa NZPH finished in second carrying a time penalty from the first round. While former Young Rider of the Year winner Drew Carson riding Winston V Driene scraped through for third also earning a time penalty.

The full time show jumper from Cambridge, Malcolm is a perfect example of woman power having recently given birth five months ago to her first child and missing the beginning of the competitive season.

Greeted by her husband John and son Oliver, Malcolm dedicated the win to the support system around her, including two-time Lady of the Year winner Lisa Coupe.

“It’s really taken a big team to get here.”

The combination are no stranger to Premier Arena wins, having taken home the Six Year Old title in 2018.

Her first Lady Rider of the Year win with her name engraved on the prestigious Merrylegs is a significantly special one having owned Monte Carlo MVNZ since he was a two year old.

“He means a lot to me.”

Pro Am Final

You would have thought $1m was on the line when it came to the riding in today’s Harrison Lane Pro Am Final at the Land Rover Horse of the Year, as audiences were kept on the edge of their seats throughout.

A near-perfect season for Larina Dolman who is uncatchable in the Harrison Lane Pro-Amateur Series aboard her pocket rocket Kiwi Lansing was sealed when the combination won the Harrison Lane Pro Am Title in the Premier ring.

“My plan was just to go for it, and hope for the best. I knew he could do it as long as I didn’t muck it up.”

With 14 of the 29 competitors going through into the jump off, the gallop to the final fence proved the greatest challenge for a significant number of riders who simply took it too quick.

The partnership between Larina Dolman and her 12 year old Holsteiner gelding Kiwi Lansing was well and truly on display as the combination cleared the jump off faultlessly for a time of 47.37.

Standing at just 15.1, the little grey and Dolman blitzed the course, confidently galloping into the last fence to perfection.

“I didn’t think he would step up to Pro Am, but he’s proved us all wrong.”

‘Reg’ as he is affectionately known was purchased by Dolman as a four year old, the pair won the Seven Year Old series and Title in 2015. He then competed in a number of Grand Prix classes till Dolman decided to take a break from riding.

“I took a break from riding.”

“It did me well. I came back and now it’s just fun for me.”

Returning to riding at the end of last season, an emotional and rather speechless Dolman was delighted with the win

“He’s a one in a million horse really, I wish everyone could have a horse like him.”

Land Rover Horse of the Year, held in Hastings, Hawke’s Bay (March 10-15) attracts in excess of 55,000 spectators over the week of competition and sees over 1800 horses and 1400 riders compete for lucrative national titles.

