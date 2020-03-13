Statement Regarding My Chemical Romance - New Zealand 2020

AUCKLAND, NZ (March 13, 2020) – We regret to announce that My Chemical Romance will be postponing their New Zealand tour date.

Please see the below statement from the band:

To our dearest friends –

It is with heavy hearts that we have decided to postpone our performances in Australia and New Zealand. We felt this was the right decision for our fans, our band, our crew, and our families given the current global situation. We apologize to our fans, but please know that we didn’t come to this decision lightly. Thank you for your understanding and we look forward to being with you all again as soon as we can. In the meantime, please be good to each other. My Chemical Romance

Currently, we are working on rescheduling the date for Auckland. Purchased tickets for the original date will be valid for the rescheduled dates. For those customers who wish to receive a refund, we will announce details of the refund process once we announce the rescheduled dates.

LIVE NATION NEW ZEALAND

POSTPONED SHOWS

My Chemical Romance, The Outerfields, Western Springs, Auckland, March 25

