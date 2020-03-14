Seven Year Old

It was during the Brightwell Auction in Hereford England where the Wilson sisters first discovered two scopey three year old colts. Four years later and the pair are amongst the best seven year olds in the country.

Just five of the 31 combinations jumped clear in the HB Contracting Seven Year Old class held in the Premier Arena today at the Land Rover Horse of the Year. None of which could manage a clear jump off.

They couldn’t catch Vicki Wilson’s time of 45.90 aboard gentle giant Carpaccio TWS, produced by Wilson who imported him from England.

“I saw him free jump at an auction.”

The Zangersheide stallion by Clintissimo Z out of Walanka immediately impressed Wilson.

“He had all the blood that I was looking for, and he was very green. But he had scope.”

Met by a group of young adoring fans, ‘Waffle’ as he is known at home is the epitome of a gentle giant standing at 17hh.

“He’s called Waffle because they bought him back from Belgium, with that big soft head and gorgeous nature.”

“He’s just a gentle, gentle giant.”

Often overshadowed by their other Brightwell purchase Daminos TWS, who is no stranger to Seven Year Old title wins this season finished a respectable sixth as the fastest four faulter.

“It wasn't the horse I thought would have won this, but he’s proved me wrong.

“I’m very lucky to have two exceptional stallions.”

Having young stock from both of the stallions, the future looks very exciting for their progeny.

Mother Heather Wilson was just as shocked by the outcome,

“I’m so proud,” she said.

“That was unexpected to say the least.”

With the future in mind, Carpaccio TWS has had very limited outings,

“I thought that if he was a horse I could produce slowly, he would really begin to show what he’s got. And today he delivered.”

“I want a horse for the future. I want a horse that is going to excel over in Europe. And produce them slowly, giving them the time and getting them strong.”

Wilson will aim the two stallions for Grand Prix and World Cup level, with the aim to compete in Europe down the track.

