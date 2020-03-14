Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Land Rover Horse Of The Year Young Rider Title A First For Briar Burnett-Grant

Saturday, 14 March 2020, 11:42 am
Press Release: Horse Of The Year

21 young guns brought their ‘A’ game to the Premier Arena today to battle out the hotly contested Bayleys Young Rider Final at the Land Rover Horse of the Year Show.

Former Olympic Cup winner Briar Burnett-Grant finally added the Bayleys Young Rider title to her plethora of achievements, as the 19 year old pocket rocket finished on just two time penalties from round one.

Riding Fiber Fresh Delphine NZPH, Briar was tossing up between competing her in the Seven Year Old class or this,

“I think I made the right choice.”

Embraced by fellow competitor and friend Leeshelle Smalls, who finished in second aboard AMS Glenbrooke Archie Bunker, Grant dedicated much of the win to the support team around her.

“I’m very lucky to have Jeff McVean support me, coaching me for years.”

Watching from the sidelines was a proud McVean, who is no stranger to producing top show jumping riders.

“I've taught Briar for a long time.”

“She’s like another daughter.”

McVean’s Daughter Katie won the Young Rider Title’s Big Red Trophy in 2011, as well as the Olympic Cup five times.

“Briar’s not the greatest season this year. So this is really good for her.”

The annual Land Rover Horse of the Year, held at Showgrounds Hawke’s Bay Tomoana (March 10-15) enters it’s final two days of competition tomorrow. The event has become not only an equestrian but an entertainment and shopping extravaganza, attracting in excess of 50,000 spectators over the week.

ENDS.

