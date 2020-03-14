Sir Hugh Kawharu Scholarship Recipient Announced

The Sir Hugh Kawharu Scholarship has been awarded to Tracy Maniapoto.

The $10,000 scholarship, offered annually by the Kawharu Foundation in partnership with Auckland Museum, supports and encourages Māori research and leadership, particularly in the field of cultural heritage.

This year’s recipient, Tracy Maniapoto, Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Te Atihaunui-ā-Pāpārangi and Ngāti Kahungunu ki Te Wairoa, is completing her PhD in Māori Studies at Massey University’s Te Pūtahi-a-Toi (School of Māori Knowledge).

As a doctoral student, Tracy is exploring the relationships between te reo Māori revitalisation, adult language learners, GLAM sector (galleries, libraries, archives and museums) cultural heritage institutions and Māori social and cultural aspirations. Tracy's research is part of a Marsden project on the contribution that GLAMs are making to the revitalisation of te reo Māori.

Auckland Museum’s Manager Māori Development Nicola Railton says Tracy was selected as this year’s recipient of the scholarship due to her excellent academic record, leadership potential and her research proposal which strongly aligns with the Museum’s kaupapa.

“The Scholarship will enable Tracy to conduct her research alongside Auckland Museum to explore adult second language learners of te reo Māori and their perceptions of the GLAM sector in supporting the revitalisation of te reo Māori,” says Nicola.

Tracy was awarded the certificate at the Museum Medals evening by Kawharu Foundation trustee James Mace.

James says the scholarship is a fitting legacy to Sir Hugh’s contributions to the Museum.

“Tracy is a deserving recipient and the Foundation is very pleased to partner with the Museum to support a scholar doing such important work,” he says.

Tracy says she would like to extend a heartfelt thanks and gratitude to the Sir Hugh Kawharu Foundation.

“It is a privilege to have been chosen. I am looking forward to working with the team and collections at Tāmaki Paenga Hira Auckland War Memorial Museum. What excites me most about this research journey is listening to the kōrero our taonga want to share,” she says.

