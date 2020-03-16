Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

New Zealand Festival Of The Arts Cancels Last Three Performances

Monday, 16 March 2020, 2:33 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Festival of the Arts

The New Zealand Festival of the Arts has cancelled the last three performances scheduled for its final day Sunday 15 March due to the rapidly changing situation around Covid-19 and public events in Wellington.

The cancelled performances are Slapstick at 2pm, Strasbourg 1518 at 4pm and Dimanche at 5pm. All ticket holders are being informed and will receive information about refunds from Ticketmaster.

Festival Executive Director Meg Williams says the decision was hugely disappointing.

“The Festival and our artists are hugely disappointed and we are sorry that some audiences will miss out on seeing these fantastic works. However, we feel that extreme caution is the right approach in a situation that is changing so rapidly,” she said.

The cancellation of last night’s performance of Strasbourg 1518 was also Covid-19 related, but that was for casting reasons, not due to fears of transmission.

Two artists involved in the Festival had been in contact with a person who has been confirmed as Covid-19 positive on Saturday morning (14 March). Both were cast members of the New Zealand Festival of the Arts show Strasbourg 1518.

As soon as the diagnosis was delivered to the person on Saturday, the artists were informed and they self-isolated. The New Zealand Festival of the Arts then sought immediate advice from the Ministry of Health.

As per the Ministry of Health protocol we have been advised that one artist should remain self-isolated for 14 days, and the other did not require isolation because they were in very brief casual contact.

In addition, the Festival was advised that no-one who came into contact with the two artists in the intervening few hours was at risk of contracting the virus and had no need to self-isolate.

Saturday evening’s performance of Strasbourg 1518 was subsequently cancelled because there was insufficient time for casting adjustments to be made. This was not due to concerns around transmission of Covid-19.

The Festival is making contact with those it knows came into contact with the artists and informing them of this guidance and encouraging them to reach out to public health officials to seek further assurance if they feel they want to.

 

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand Festival of the Arts on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

NZ Festival : The NZSO Goes To The Disco and more...

In the endless, anguished debates about how to make classical music more relevant to new audiences, proposals are often put forward to strip away certain elements – reduce the formality ... More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite
For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 