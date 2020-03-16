NZSO Suspends Concerts Due To COVID-19 Restrictions

The New Zealand Symphony Orchestra has suspended all concert and associated activity until May.

This follows the Government’s directive today banning public events or mass gatherings of more than 500 people.

The NZSO was to have performed Mavericks in Christchurch and Dunedin on 20 and 21 March, and Devotion in Wellington and Auckland on 3 and 4 April. The other concerts postponed are: Wai in Wellington and Auckland on 18 and 21 April and Emperor in Tauranga, Hamilton and Napier 22-24 April.

The NZSO will endeavour to reschedule each of the concerts to later dates. However, ticket holders will have the option of a refund if they wish. For ticket holders who can’t exchange tickets but want to support the Orchestra, they can donate part or all of the value of their ticket to the NZSO.

NZSO Interim Chief Executive Peter Biggs says the Orchestra’s No. 1 priority is the health and safety of its audiences, players and staff, and performing partners. Most NZSO concerts have audiences of well over 500 people.

“The NZSO has been keeping a close eye every day on developments regarding COVID-19 and at every step following guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health. We will be rigorously following the Government’s directive until it is lifted.”

Mr Biggs says while the concerts are rescheduled the NZSO will use other ways to bring world-class orchestral music to New Zealanders. It will include more live broadcasts of concerts and live streaming some performances on multiple platforms. The NZSO was working with its strategic partner RNZ to make it happen.

“RNZ will support our strategic partner the NZSO as much as possible through this challenging period,” says RNZ Chief Executive Paul Thompson.

“We will work with the Orchestra to broadcast live and recorded performances across all available platforms and help keep the NZSO’s connections with its audiences strong and ongoing.”

Mr Biggs says the NZSO is heartened that it can work with RNZ to bring music to New Zealanders while concerts are suspended. “In extraordinary circumstances such as this, music becomes even more important for people. They still need it in their lives.”

NZSO subscribers will be contacted to discuss ticket options. All other ticket holders should contact the ticketing agency from where they purchased their tickets.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

