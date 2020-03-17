Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Tauranga Jazz Society Advises Cancellation Of The 2020 National Jazz Festival

Tuesday, 17 March 2020, 8:23 am
Press Release: National Jazz Festival

The 58th National Jazz Festival presented by Tauranga Jazz Society, originally scheduled to take place 9 April to 12 April 2020, has been cancelled. In a statement, Tauranga Jazz Society President Jeff Baker said:

“Tauranga Jazz Society’s top priority is the health and safety of our audience, artists, staff, volunteers, sponsors, and community. Following the recommendation of the New Zealand government and public health officials we regretfully announce, the 58th National Jazz Festival has been cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns.

“We understand the impact this news brings to so many people. We are communicating directly with all artists, venues, sponsors and staff on next steps. Ticketek will be in contact directly with ticket holders regarding refunds.

“With regard to the 43rd National Youth Jazz Competition to be held 8 to 9 April, we are considering alternative dates. We will release further information on this once we have consulted with the twenty-seven schools involved.

“Since 1963, our nonprofit has been committed to its mission to deliver an artistic and economic benefit to the community by way of a jazz festival – we are sorry we are not able to deliver the wonderful programme we had planned this year.

“We are grateful for your understanding and support.”

Tauranga Jazz Society

 

