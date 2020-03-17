Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

New Zealand 2020 A&P And Royal Easter Show Cancelled Due To Coronavirus

Tuesday, 17 March 2020, 12:58 pm
Press Release: Royal Easter Show

The Board and Organisers of the A&P and Royal Easter Show regretfully announce the cancellation of the 2020 event amid the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic. The news comes after the Government’s announcement this week, where gatherings of 500 or more were advised to be cancelled.

Starting in 1843, this is only the second time the show has been cancelled in its 177-years. The free popular event was to be held at the ASB Showgrounds from April 9th to 13th, over Easter and in the first weekend of the school holidays with approximately 150,000 people through the gate.

The Chairman of Royal Easter Show committee Mr Scott expressed “It is an unprecedented time and whilst we regret the cancellation of the A&P and Royal Easter Show for only the second time in its 177 years, health and safety is always a priority for us and this year the unique global situation means we will abide by the advice received”

The Organisers share in the disappointment for stake holders and the general public with today’s announcement. There is immense appreciation for the patience from everyone involved as they work through the logistics and issues that come with cancelling an event of this magnitude.

The safety and well-being of New Zealanders, stakeholders and visitors is paramount and today the team wishes to express their heartfelt thanks for the on-going support the show receives, and they look forward to seeing you in 2021.

NZ Festival : The NZSO Goes To The Disco and more...

In the endless, anguished debates about how to make classical music more relevant to new audiences, proposals are often put forward to strip away certain elements – reduce the formality ... More>>

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite
For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children's shows and more! More>>

