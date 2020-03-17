New Zealand 2020 A&P And Royal Easter Show Cancelled Due To Coronavirus

The Board and Organisers of the A&P and Royal Easter Show regretfully announce the cancellation of the 2020 event amid the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic. The news comes after the Government’s announcement this week, where gatherings of 500 or more were advised to be cancelled.

Starting in 1843, this is only the second time the show has been cancelled in its 177-years. The free popular event was to be held at the ASB Showgrounds from April 9th to 13th, over Easter and in the first weekend of the school holidays with approximately 150,000 people through the gate.

The Chairman of Royal Easter Show committee Mr Scott expressed “It is an unprecedented time and whilst we regret the cancellation of the A&P and Royal Easter Show for only the second time in its 177 years, health and safety is always a priority for us and this year the unique global situation means we will abide by the advice received”

The Organisers share in the disappointment for stake holders and the general public with today’s announcement. There is immense appreciation for the patience from everyone involved as they work through the logistics and issues that come with cancelling an event of this magnitude.

The safety and well-being of New Zealanders, stakeholders and visitors is paramount and today the team wishes to express their heartfelt thanks for the on-going support the show receives, and they look forward to seeing you in 2021.

