Camp Quality Events On Hold After COVID-19 Has Been Declared Global Pandemic

Thursday, 19 March 2020, 10:20 am
Press Release: Camp Quality New Zealand

Camp Quality New Zealand, a not for profit organisation providing fun, hope and happiness for children living with cancer through fun-filled camps, has postponed its upcoming reunion and family day events until later in the year as a precautionary measure to reduce the risk of the spread of COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) to its most vulnerable children.

Dave Bellamy, General Manager of Camp Quality, says “after consulting with our medical advisors this past week regarding COVID-19 and its effect on Camp Quality activities, we have decided to postpone all upcoming reunion and family days until further notice. We will review our planned 2020 winter camps in May and advise families if these are to be cancelled or rescheduled. We will also be taking a watching brief on our 2021 summer camps.

“Some of our children are immunocompromised, which means they are much more susceptible to this virus than most. It is vital that we put the health and wellbeing of these children, and all our volunteers, young and old, at the forefront of any decision we make.”

Dave says the organisation will have a definitive answer surrounding the go-ahead of any winter camps by Sunday 31st May. The decision to either go ahead with or cancel 2021 summer camps will be made by Saturday 31st October.

“While this is disappointing and cuts to the core of our purpose to provide fun, hope and happiness in the face of adversity, it would be a serious event if one of our children contracted COVID-19 through contact at a Camp Quality event,” says Dave. “Safety and wellbeing of our children and volunteers has to be foremost in our decision making.”

Find more from Camp Quality New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
