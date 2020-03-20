Legacy Of Events & Entertainment Continues …..Just Different

"We've been doing Friday's differently for some time now, and in the coming months we will be making changes that will help keep you, your events and our racing community as safe and successful as possible. Our valued and loyal racegoers, functions and dining customers are at the forefront of what we can and will be doing" says Alexandra Park's sales and marketing manager, Kim Walsh.

In an unprecedented period of social and business change, the track at Alexandra Park will still beat with the sound of hooves and champions but the best seat in the house for harness racing action is going to be at your place!

The Government has announced interim measures around public gatherings and events, limiting them to a maximum of 100 people at any one time indoors . While Alexandra Park can do this, our industry governing body - and our concern for the people that make their living from Harness Racing - means that we will be racing without spectators for the foreseeable future.

In light of this, Alexandra Park is still committed to sharing the harness racing experience with its loyal fans and followers. Kim explains, “In addition to the off-course racing experience being delivered by Trackside and the TAB, Alexandra Park will also share exciting content that will capture behind the scenes life here at Alexandra Park, up close and personal interviews with our drivers and trainers, and a look at the success stories of the New Zealand Standardbred industry.” With racing taking place outdoors along with official track activities and also being a place of work, Alexandra Park is working well within the new regulations and will continue to implement additional hygiene and safety protocols for staff and officials.

For the equine athletes it is very much business as usual and while the humans may have to socially distance themselves, Alexandra Park will be working overtime to keep the fans close through its very social (online) channels @AlexandraParkRaceway @alexandraparknz #AlexandraPark www.alexandrapark.co.nz

Outside of Friday night racing, the Alex Bar and Eatery will still be serving the same great bistro styled food to its customers. Alexandra Park functions is still very much open for business and operating within the guidelines for 'safe meetings and events. As a longstanding business with a proud legacy of hosting functions and events from special occasions, weddings and school balls to corporate functions and seminars, the Alexandra Park functions team has the experience and expertise to deliver exclusive events to the highest levels of hygiene and guest comfort.

