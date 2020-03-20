NIERDC Postpones The North Island Endurance Racing Series



David Dovey, president of NIERDC said, “Whilst the timing of this announcement is due to our sanctioning body MSNZ [Motorsport New Zealand] decree yesterday to suspend all motor-sport events for the next 2 months effective as of the 19th of March 20120, we understand and fully support the need to ensure the health and safety of both competitors, officials and the public alike in this unprecedented world wide Covid-19 Corona virus crisis”.

This will mean that the earliest our Series can recommence will be on the 12th of June, at Manfeild which was scheduled to be the last of our 3 round series.

However, given the current circumstances we are keeping all our various options open and will advise our members accordingly.

It is still our intention to run all 3 rounds of the 2020 North Island Endurance Series even if this means shifting the Series into the third quarter of this year, circumstances permitting.

