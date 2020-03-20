Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

2020 Anz Premiership Season Postponed For Two Weeks

Friday, 20 March 2020, 12:12 pm
Press Release: netball new zealand

Netball New Zealand has made the decision to postpone the 2020 ANZ Premiership for two weeks due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The decision was made following the New Zealand Government’s announcement on Thursday regarding indoor mass gatherings.

The postponement will take effect immediately for the scheduled games in Round 2 and Round 3 that were due to be played on the 22nd/23rd and 28th/29th/30th March.

Netball NZ Chief Executive Jennie Wyllie said the decision has been made due to uncertainty in a rapidly changing environment and our desire to protect the welfare and wellbeing of our players, staff and volunteers.

“Protecting the health of our Netball players, officials, volunteers and staff is our number one priority, and that means we need to consider their welfare and wellbeing alongside the advice of Ministry of Health and Government,” she said.

“We will continue to monitor the situation in New Zealand and follow the information and consultation with the appropriate channels,” she said.

“We understand it is disappointing for all of those involved and our fans, but safety is our top priority. We would also like to acknowledge the incredible support of our partners at this time and in particular Sky Sport and ANZ, without whom this league would not exist.”

ANZ Head of Sponsorship Sue McGregor said the right call has been made.

“In these uncertain times the health and wellbeing of New Zealanders is what’s most important. We commend Netball NZ for their decision and continue to support them as they navigate through this season.”

The announcement also affects the Beko Netball League, which sits directly below the ANZ Premiership, with Netball NZ opting to suspend the competition at this time.

Wyllie said the call to suspend the Beko Netball League was difficult to make but they felt it was an appropriate move given the changing environment.

New Zealand Netball Players Association Executive Manager Steph Bond supported the decision.

“We are all in this together - Netball NZ, players and Netball staff across the country along with stakeholders and partners of the game. We fully support Netball NZ’s people first strategy and the need to align this with the advice of the government.

“While there is no play at the moment, when the players do get the opportunity to get back on court they will be looking forward to Netball playing a part in supporting the country recover from the impacts of the virus.”

Sky Chief Executive Martin Stewart said the health and wellbeing of players and game officials was of utmost importance, and they supported their partner Netball NZ in the decision to postpone the ANZ Premiership for two weeks.

“We know it’s disappointing for fans, as it is for our Sky crew and everyone else involved in these matches, but we’re living in unprecedented times and keeping people safe is really important. We’ll all be doing our best to bring some great live Netball back on air in two weeks, and in the meantime we’re putting up some cool sport content including great archives to entertain Netball fans,” he said.

The ANZ Premiership completed its opening round in Dunedin on Monday night when the Ascot Park Hotel Southern Steel and Splice Construction Magic’s match was closed to the public.

The decision to return to play will be reviewed in just over a week and Netball NZ remains in close consultation with ANZ Premiership teams regarding the season ahead.

Tickets for affected matches remain valid for the postponed matches at this time. Purchasers who require a refund should contact their relevant ticket agency.

The 2020 ANZ Premiership season is planned to recommence from Round 4 with no change to scheduled fixtures on 5 and 6 April.

Rescheduling of Round 2 and Round 3 matches will form part of the return to play review, with dates of rescheduled matches to be advised in due course.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from netball new zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

NZ Festival : The NZSO Goes To The Disco and more...

In the endless, anguished debates about how to make classical music more relevant to new audiences, proposals are often put forward to strip away certain elements – reduce the formality ... More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite
For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 