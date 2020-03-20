Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Temporary Closure To The Public - Auckland War Memorial Museum

Friday, 20 March 2020, 1:36 pm
Press Release: Auckland War Memorial Museum

Mayor Phil Goff today announced the temporary closure of libraries and a number of cultural institutions across the city.

The Museum’s Chief Executive Dr David Gaimster said “Auckland Museum is aligned with Auckland Council’s efforts to limit the transmission of the COVID -19 coronavirus. We will close our doors today at 5pm and will review our position regularly as new information from Health Officials comes to hand.”

“This was not an easy decision,” says Gaimster. “Auckland Museum has a role in the community to provide a sense of trust and continuity in times of uncertainty. However for the health and wellbeing for our visitors, our people and communities it has been necessary to make this difficult decision.”

The Museum will continue to operate behind the scenes undertaking the full range of its non-public facing activities such as caring for collections and taonga, research, digital and online initiatives, preparation of exhibitions and development of public programmes, planning and conservation.

Dr. Gaimster says while the Museum building is closed, it can still be visited online.

“Stay in touch with us at aucklandmuseum.com and we’ll keep you informed. Connect with us on our social media channels where we will bring you inspiring stories of our Museum, its collections and people,” he says.

“We don’t know yet when we will be able to re-open our doors, but we look forward to welcoming visitors back when we can,” says Dr. Gaimster.

