Paradice Ice Skating Closing Until Further Notice

In light of the public health threat posed by Covid-19 Corona Virus, and as part of having a duty of care to our staff, our customers and our wider community, Paradice Ice Skating will be CLOSING until further notice. This includes Paradice Ice Skating Avondale and Paradice Ice Skating Botany, Putters Paradice Mini Golf, Breakout Auckland escape rooms and Paradice Laser Tag.

Directors Chris Blong and Rosie Armstrong said in a joint statement on Sunday that Paradice Ice Skating is closing because they are concerned for their staff and customer’s health and safety with the realisation that the country is already at least at a level 3 of the Covid-19 outbreak. Our focus is on saving as many jobs as possible and supporting in any way we can in the fight against Covid-19.

We appreciate your ongoing support of Paradice Ice Skating and thank you for your understanding as we close our business for this time. This is a temporary measure until we can reopen Paradice and regroup from there. Please take care of yourselves, your family and those around you as we face these uncertain times.

