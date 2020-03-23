Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

NZ Art Show 2020 Cancelled

Monday, 23 March 2020, 12:05 pm
Press Release: NZ Art Show

NZ Art Show 2020 Joins the List of Event Cancellations

The NZ Art Show 2020 has been cancelled in response to the COVID-19 outbreak and the health and safety directives advised by the government. The annual art show was due to be held at TSB Arena Wellington over Queen’s Birthday Weekend.

The cancellation affects nearly 200 hundred artists who had just been selected to be in the show and 10,000 expected attendees.

Even though the event was two months out, Carla Russell, the show’s Executive Director, said that cancelling, rather than postponing, was the best thing to do.

‘It was a difficult decision to make, because COVID- 19 might well be contained by the end of May,’ said Carla ‘But realistically, uncertainty around the virus is likely to continue for months, so cancelling the show for this year is the responsible thing to do.’

‘Most importantly, I feel for our artists, as many of them rely on the NZ Art Show as their main source of income and promotion during the year but as we want to keep our artists and art lovers connected we are currently developing ideas to support the artists’.

Carla extends her thanks to all those who are involved with the show: artists, Friends, sponsors, attendees, staff, volunteers and suppliers.

‘We are grateful for their ongoing support and endorsement as we are challenged with keeping our business active and alive: they all form the backbone of the show’, said Carla. ‘It’s a real shame, because we had just selected the artists for this year’s show, and we were excited about putting on another excellent show. However, in the coming weeks, we will start preparing for the 2021 show and we look forward to working with our NZ Art Show community again. It’s going to be another great show.’

All ticket purchasers, artists, suppliers and supporters have been contacted, but if anyone has any queries, please contact the organisers directly: info@artshow.co.nz or 04 – 387 4370

The NZ Art Show 2021 will take place over Queen’s Birthday Weekend, June 4—7.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from NZ Art Show on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

NZ Festival : The NZSO Goes To The Disco and more...

In the endless, anguished debates about how to make classical music more relevant to new audiences, proposals are often put forward to strip away certain elements – reduce the formality ... More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite
For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 