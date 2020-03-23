Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Tina Simply the Best Performances Postponed to October

Monday, 23 March 2020, 3:47 pm
Press Release: Showtime Australia

Tina Simply the Best Performances Postponed to October & November
Due to Covid-19


Showtime Australia announced that part of the TINA Simply The Best tour, which had shows due to take place at various New Zealand venues in March 2020, has been postponed until October and November 2020 due to the ongoing health restrictions and uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 virus containment.

Cast and organisers are understandably dismayed at the situation but are cognizant of the importance of adhering to all advice given by the New Zealand Government.

Tickets will remain valid for the new dates. All ticket holders will be contacted by Ticket Agents. Organisers ask that all ticket holders remain patient as the current situation may cause some slight delays to this process.

Producers recommend that all fans refer to the show’s Facebook page @proudtinashow for further updates, including information regarding the addition of new shows in Blenheim and Nelson (a matinee) being added to the tour.
Below is a full list of the rescheduled tour:

Postponed Show Town Venue Ticket Agent Rescheduled Date
Thu 19 Mar 8pm Palmerston North Regent On Broadway Ticket Rocket Fri 30 Oct 8pm
Sat 21 Mar 8pm Christchurch Isaac Theatre Royal Ticketek Tue 3 Nov 8pm
Sun 22 Mar 7pm Ashburton Ashburton Trust Event Centre Ticket Rocket Wed 4 Nov 8pm
Mon 23 Mar 8pm Nelson Theatre Royal Nelson Ticket Rocket Sun 1 Nov 7pm
Wed 25 Mar 8pm Wellington The Opera House Ticketmaster Sun 8 Nov 7pm
Thu 26 Mar 8pm Whanganui Royal Wanganui Opera House Ticketek Fri 6 Nov 8pm
Fri 27 Mar 8pm New Plymouth TSB Theatre Ticketek Sat 7 Nov 8pm
Sat 28 Mar 8pm Whakatane Little Theatre Radio 1XX Tue 10 Nov 8pm
Mon 30 Mar 8pm Gisborne War Memorial Theatre Ticketek Mon 9 Nov 8pm
N/A Nelson Theatre Royal Nelson Ticket Rocket Sun 1 Nov 2pm
N/A Blenheim ASB Theatre Marlborough Ticketek Sat 31 Oct 8pm

