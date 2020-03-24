Presbyterian Church Suspends Public Services, Encourages Congregations To Follow Govt Alerts

On the morning of 23 March 2020, the Presbyterian Church of Aotearoa New Zealand’s Assembly Executive Secretary Rev Wayne Matheson announced that beginning immediately all physical gathering for public services of worship in the Presbyterian Church is suspended until further notice.

The Presbyterian Church Council of Assembly Convenor Rev Richard McLean then followed up this communication by informing churches that in light of the NZ Government announcements on the afternoon of 23 March 2020, relating to the escalating situation regarding COVID-19, that all are expected to be fully compliant with the government measures.

See both notices here: https://www.presbyterian.org.nz/sites/default/files/for_parishes/AES.letter.to.Church.23.03.2020.pdf and here https://www.presbyterian.org.nz/sites/default/files/CoA.message.23.03.2020.pdf

