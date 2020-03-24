Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

New Zealand Fashion Week 2020 - Postponement

Tuesday, 24 March 2020, 12:25 pm
Press Release: NZ Fashion Week

2020 promised to be the most exciting year for NZFW and the New Zealand Fashion industry – with incredible plans in place to celebrate 20 years of the event.

However, nobody was expecting the fast and frightening onslaught of COVID—19 to overtake every part of our world and our country.

We spent a lot of time debating what to do over recent weeks – we want to make the right decision to support the wonderful creative industry, designers and partners who are very close to us.

Individually each of them is hurting already, struggling while facing the unknown, and I am wishing each of them the best during this trying time.

Unfortunately, we have made the tough decision to postpone New Zealand Fashion Week 2020.

This decision has been made with the health and welfare of all our stakeholders and participants in mind. There is no event without designers and many of them need to concentrate on their operations, not NZFW.

I have no doubt in my mind that we will come out of this stronger – we need to look out for each other, love and care for our colleagues, and look for new ways to do things in the future.

We’ve been talking about social responsibility issues for a while and we should use this time to stay home, breath, think deeply, listen more, be still, and reinvent.

It’s hard to know what any business will look like post Covid-19 – but I strongly believe we can use this time to find new ways to live and work.

We are currently searching for a date where we can activate our current plans at the Auckland Town Hall and Aotea Square, and we’re confident many of our sponsors and partners will continue with us on our journey. We will use this time to sharpen what we already have planned and streamline our approach. The fashion industry will bounce back, and we will be ready.

Our unwavering support for local fashion designers has not dimmed, and we look forward to eventually celebrating the 20th anniversary of NZFW when the time is right.

Until then, stay well – and look out for each other.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from NZ Fashion Week on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

NZ Festival : The NZSO Goes To The Disco and more...

In the endless, anguished debates about how to make classical music more relevant to new audiences, proposals are often put forward to strip away certain elements – reduce the formality ... More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite
For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 