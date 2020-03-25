Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

New Zealanders Urged To Stay Out Of The Water During Lockdown Period

Wednesday, 25 March 2020, 10:06 am
Press Release: Water Safety New Zealand

Water Safety New Zealand (WSNZ) is urging all New Zealanders to recreate responsibly during the lockdown period and stay out of the water.

While it might seem tempting to head out to sea, the rivers, lakes or head for the hills for some remote recreation, the public is reminded that New Zealand’s water safety and search and rescue services are predominantly made up of volunteers who will also be in lockdown. WSNZ supports the positions of all its’ partner agencies who are united in their messaging.

“The message is a clear one,” says WSNZ CEO Jonty Mills. “If you get into trouble you will put others at risk who will have to come out of self-isolation to help you and potentially be exposed to COVID-19.”

New Zealanders are asked to listen to the authorities and avoid high risk activity during this period that could potentially end up needing rescue or emergency services.

“The Prime Ministers advice is clear. Stay at home to save lives. We’re right behind that resolve.”

“While it is important to get some exercise we are urging everyone to avoid going boating, fishing and swimming or tramping into remote areas,” says Mills.

“We are all in this together and everyone has to do their part to fight and beat COVID-19. That means recreating responsibly and not putting our emergency and rescue services at unnecessary risk. They need to be fully available to respond to COVID-19 so be responsible about the type of exercise you undertake and where.”

“This is a time for New Zealanders to pull together to ensure that our emergency services are available to help those in highest need.”

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Water Safety New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

NZ Festival : The NZSO Goes To The Disco and more...

In the endless, anguished debates about how to make classical music more relevant to new audiences, proposals are often put forward to strip away certain elements – reduce the formality ... More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite
For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 