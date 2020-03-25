Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

New Zealand Film Commission CEO Confirmed With COVID-19

Wednesday, 25 March 2020, 4:58 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Film Commission

The New Zealand Film Commission (NZFC) can confirm that CEO Annabelle Sheehan has been diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus.

Her symptoms are currently minor, and she is recovering in isolation at home in Wellington.

During the three-day period in which Annabelle was working in the Wellington office, asymptomatic but infectious, the NZFC was trialling its virtual-meeting capability. Therefore, there was reduced staff contact, and no physical contact with people in the film industry or with other government officials, and none with Ministers or Parliamentary staff. Other professional and personal contacts have been informed.

All NZFC staff, who are already working remotely, have been told. Those in close contact with Annabelle during the three-day period are informing or have informed their professional and personal contacts.

The NZFCs COO Mladen Ivancic will stand in as acting CEO while Annabelle recuperates.

The NZFC wishes Annabelle a safe recovery.

Information about what close contact means can be found here.

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare



