Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Daily Fitness Workouts From Les Mills & TVNZ.

Friday, 27 March 2020, 9:10 am
Press Release: TVNZ

Les Mills and TVNZ are thrilled to be working together to offer all New Zealanders free-to-air access to renowned Les Mills Group Fitness classes daily, from Monday 30th March.

As the nation faces the COVID-19 pandemic with a sustained lock down period, Les Mills and TVNZ are making daily Group Fitness classes available Monday through Friday at 9am on TVNZ 1 and workouts designed specifically for young children and teenagers at 3pm on TVNZ 2. Classes will also be available on TVNZ OnDemand.

Cate Slater, TVNZ Director of Content says: “Right now, the nation is under pressure with the COVID-19 pandemic threatening our health and wellbeing. The addition of Les Mills content to the TVNZ schedule will provide physical and mental support by way of free and easily accessible exercise options and plenty of motivation. This is something we are really pleased to be able to offer to all New Zealanders during this trying time. We hope it will be the bright spot in many peoples’ days as they take some time to focus on themselves while being physically distanced from others.”

Jackie Mills, Les Mills Creative Director, said Les Mills is about making humans fit for life. “We appreciate all Kiwis are confined to their homes right now, but there are steps we can all take to stay well - and even improve - over the coming weeks. We are absolutely delighted to be working with TVNZ to offer Kiwis our world-class Group Fitness workouts. From high-intensity training to stretching and even meditation, it will all be on offer, for free, on TVNZ from next week.”

The Group Fitness classes will include BODYBALANCE™, BODYCOMBAT™, BODYATTACK™ and kids’ workouts BORN TO MOVE, offering a variety of options from high intensity to intense relaxation.

For those at home who want more, LES MILLS On Demand offers over 800 workouts across 13 categories. You can work out with classic programs such as BODYPUMP™ and RPM™, do mindfulness exercises and even get the kids active with BORN TO MOVE™. The workouts range from 15 to 55 minutes and there are options for all fitness levels. Head to www.lesmills.com/ondemand for a 14-day free trial.

 

TVNZ Schedule

 TVNZ 1 9amTVNZ 2 3pm
MondayBODYBALANCEBORN TO MOVE
TuesdayBODYCOMBATBORN TO MOVE
WednesdayBODYBALANCEBORN TO MOVE
ThursdayBODYATTACKBORN TO MOVE
FridayBODYBALANCEBORN TO MOVE

Class Descriptions

BODYBALANCE™ is the yoga-based class that will improve your mind, your body and your life. During BODYBALANCE an inspired soundtrack plays as you bend and stretch through a series of simple yoga moves and embrace elements of Tai Chi and Pilates. Breathing control is a part of all the exercises, and instructors will always provide options for those just getting started. You’ll strengthen your entire body and leave the class feeling calm and centred.

Step into a BODYCOMBAT workout and you’ll punch and kick your way to fitness. This high-energy martial-arts inspired workout is totally non-contact and there are no complex moves to master. A LES MILLS™ instructor will challenge you to up the intensity and motivate you to make the most of every round. You’ll release stress, have a blast and feel like a champ.

BODYATTACK™ is a high-energy fitness class with moves that cater for total beginners to total addicts. We combine athletic movements like running, lunging and jumping with strength exercises such as push-ups and squats. A LES MILLS™ instructor will pump out energizing tunes and lead you through the workout – challenging your limits in a good way, and leaving you with a sense of achievement

Designed to nurture a life-long love of physical activity, BORN TO MOVE™ helps children experience the joy and vitality of moving to music. Each session feeds young people’s natural appetite for action, movement and play – and lets them enjoy the energy, confidence, good health and increased ability that goes with it. Featuring music and moves for kids and teens, BORN TO MOVE™ combines fun and fitness in way that children love.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from TVNZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

NZ Festival : The NZSO Goes To The Disco and more...

In the endless, anguished debates about how to make classical music more relevant to new audiences, proposals are often put forward to strip away certain elements – reduce the formality ... More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite
For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 