Daily Fitness Workouts From Les Mills & TVNZ.

Les Mills and TVNZ are thrilled to be working together to offer all New Zealanders free-to-air access to renowned Les Mills Group Fitness classes daily, from Monday 30th March.

As the nation faces the COVID-19 pandemic with a sustained lock down period, Les Mills and TVNZ are making daily Group Fitness classes available Monday through Friday at 9am on TVNZ 1 and workouts designed specifically for young children and teenagers at 3pm on TVNZ 2. Classes will also be available on TVNZ OnDemand.

Cate Slater, TVNZ Director of Content says: “Right now, the nation is under pressure with the COVID-19 pandemic threatening our health and wellbeing. The addition of Les Mills content to the TVNZ schedule will provide physical and mental support by way of free and easily accessible exercise options and plenty of motivation. This is something we are really pleased to be able to offer to all New Zealanders during this trying time. We hope it will be the bright spot in many peoples’ days as they take some time to focus on themselves while being physically distanced from others.”

Jackie Mills, Les Mills Creative Director, said Les Mills is about making humans fit for life. “We appreciate all Kiwis are confined to their homes right now, but there are steps we can all take to stay well - and even improve - over the coming weeks. We are absolutely delighted to be working with TVNZ to offer Kiwis our world-class Group Fitness workouts. From high-intensity training to stretching and even meditation, it will all be on offer, for free, on TVNZ from next week.”

The Group Fitness classes will include BODYBALANCE™, BODYCOMBAT™, BODYATTACK™ and kids’ workouts BORN TO MOVE, offering a variety of options from high intensity to intense relaxation.

For those at home who want more, LES MILLS On Demand offers over 800 workouts across 13 categories. You can work out with classic programs such as BODYPUMP™ and RPM™, do mindfulness exercises and even get the kids active with BORN TO MOVE™. The workouts range from 15 to 55 minutes and there are options for all fitness levels. Head to www.lesmills.com/ondemand for a 14-day free trial.

TVNZ Schedule

TVNZ 1 9am TVNZ 2 3pm Monday BODYBALANCE BORN TO MOVE Tuesday BODYCOMBAT BORN TO MOVE Wednesday BODYBALANCE BORN TO MOVE Thursday BODYATTACK BORN TO MOVE Friday BODYBALANCE BORN TO MOVE

Class Descriptions

BODYBALANCE™ is the yoga-based class that will improve your mind, your body and your life. During BODYBALANCE an inspired soundtrack plays as you bend and stretch through a series of simple yoga moves and embrace elements of Tai Chi and Pilates. Breathing control is a part of all the exercises, and instructors will always provide options for those just getting started. You’ll strengthen your entire body and leave the class feeling calm and centred.

Step into a BODYCOMBAT workout and you’ll punch and kick your way to fitness. This high-energy martial-arts inspired workout is totally non-contact and there are no complex moves to master. A LES MILLS™ instructor will challenge you to up the intensity and motivate you to make the most of every round. You’ll release stress, have a blast and feel like a champ.

BODYATTACK™ is a high-energy fitness class with moves that cater for total beginners to total addicts. We combine athletic movements like running, lunging and jumping with strength exercises such as push-ups and squats. A LES MILLS™ instructor will pump out energizing tunes and lead you through the workout – challenging your limits in a good way, and leaving you with a sense of achievement

Designed to nurture a life-long love of physical activity, BORN TO MOVE™ helps children experience the joy and vitality of moving to music. Each session feeds young people’s natural appetite for action, movement and play – and lets them enjoy the energy, confidence, good health and increased ability that goes with it. Featuring music and moves for kids and teens, BORN TO MOVE™ combines fun and fitness in way that children love.

