Les Mills & TVNZ, Move And Win

Friday, 3 April 2020, 8:21 am
Press Release: TVNZ

This week Les Mills and TVNZ kicked off a partnership to help get the nation moving during the lockdown. Les Mills classes feature on TVNZ 1 weekday mornings at 9.00am plus Les Mills BORN TO MOVE, perfect for the kids, on TVNZ 2 at 3.00pm on weekdays. Both are available at TVNZ OnDemand.

The response has been fantastic with more than 393,000* tuning in on Monday to TVNZ 1 at 9am and 62,000** of younger viewers enjoying BORN TO MOVE ON TVNZ 2 in the afternoon.

To keep up the motivation, and fun, there are five six-month Les Mills club memberships on offer. Kiwi’s simply need to share which has been their favourite class so far on Les Mills and TVNZ social media pages to be in the draw to win.

Jackie Mills, Les Mills Chief Creative Officer said, “It’s pretty overwhelming to see how the country has embraced this initiative. Our members love our classes and it feels wonderful to be able to work with TVNZ to share some fun ways to move within the home during this time of confinement with the whole of New Zealand.”

*Source: Nielsen TAM, Includes +1 channels, 30/03/20-01/04/20, Overnight data only
**Source: Google Analytics, All People, 30/03/20-01/04/20

