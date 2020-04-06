Full WrestleMania 36 Part 1 Results / Part 2 – Match Card, How To Watch, Previews And More
The first night of The Only WrestleMania Too Big for Just One Night proved truly historic with The Undertaker reigning supreme over AJ Styles in a brutal Boneyard Match, Braun Strowman winning the Universal Championship from Goldberg, Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross defeating The Kabuki Warriors to become two-time WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions and so much more.
The action continues tomorrow night with WrestleMania 36 Part 2 on WWE Network at a start time of 7 ET/4 PT. 2020 Men’s Royal Rumble Match winner Drew McIntyre challenges Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship, Women’s Royal Rumble Match winner Charlotte Flair battles Rhea Ripley for the NXT Women’s Championship and John Cena makes his WrestleMania return against “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt in a Firefly Fun House Match.
Don't miss WrestleMania Kickoff with expert analysis on Part 2 of this year's Showcase of the Immortals.
Full Results for WrestleMania 36 Part 1:
Boneyard Match
The Undertaker def. AJ Styles
Universal Championship
Match
Braun Strowman def. Goldberg (c) NEW CHAMPION
Mojo Rawley def. R-Truth for the 24/7 Title
Kevin Owens def. Seth Rollins by DQ; Kevin Owens def. Seth Rollins when the match is restarted as a No Disqualifacation Match
SmackDown Tag Team
Championship Triple Threat Ladder Match
John Morrison (c) def. Kofi Kingston and Jimmy Uso
Intercontinental Championship
Match
Sami Zayn (c) def. Daniel Bryan
Raw Women’s Championship
Match
Becky Lynch (c) def. Shayna Baszler
Elias def. King Corbin
WWE
Women’s Tag Team Championship Match
Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross def. The Kabuki Warriors (c) NEW CHAMPIONS
Stephanie McMahon welcomes the WWE Universe to a historic WrestleMania
Kickoff
Match
Cesaro def. Drew Gulak
Preview of WrestleMania 36 Part 2
WWE Championship
Match
Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Drew McIntyre
NXT Women’s
Championship Match
Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair
Firefly Fun
House Match
John Cena vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt
Last
Man Standing Match
Edge vs. Randy Orton
SmackDown Women’s
Championship Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match
Bayley (c) vs. Sasha Banks vs. Lacey Evans vs. Naomi vs. Tamina
Raw Tag Team Championship
Match
The Street Profits (c) vs. Angel Garza & Austin Theory
Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley
Kickoff
Match
Liv Morgan vs. Natalya