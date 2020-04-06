Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Full WrestleMania 36 Part 1 Results / Part 2 – Match Card, How To Watch, Previews And More

Monday, 6 April 2020, 6:14 am
Press Release: Ringside

The first night of The Only WrestleMania Too Big for Just One Night proved truly historic with The Undertaker reigning supreme over AJ Styles in a brutal Boneyard Match, Braun Strowman winning the Universal Championship from Goldberg, Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross defeating The Kabuki Warriors to become two-time WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions and so much more.

The action continues tomorrow night with WrestleMania 36 Part 2 on WWE Network at a start time of 7 ET/4 PT. 2020 Men’s Royal Rumble Match winner Drew McIntyre challenges Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship, Women’s Royal Rumble Match winner Charlotte Flair battles Rhea Ripley for the NXT Women’s Championship and John Cena makes his WrestleMania return against “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt in a Firefly Fun House Match.

Don't miss WrestleMania Kickoff with expert analysis on Part 2 of this year's Showcase of the Immortals.

Full Results for WrestleMania 36 Part 1:

Boneyard Match
The Undertaker def. AJ Styles

Universal Championship Match
Braun Strowman def. Goldberg (c) NEW CHAMPION

Mojo Rawley def. R-Truth for the 24/7 Title

Kevin Owens def. Seth Rollins by DQ; Kevin Owens def. Seth Rollins when the match is restarted as a No Disqualifacation Match

SmackDown Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Ladder Match
John Morrison (c) def. Kofi Kingston and Jimmy Uso

Intercontinental Championship Match
Sami Zayn (c) def. Daniel Bryan

Raw Women’s Championship Match
Becky Lynch (c) def. Shayna Baszler

Elias def. King Corbin

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match
Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross def. The Kabuki Warriors (c) NEW CHAMPIONS

Stephanie McMahon welcomes the WWE Universe to a historic WrestleMania

Kickoff Match
Cesaro def. Drew Gulak

Preview of WrestleMania 36 Part 2

WWE Championship Match
Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

NXT Women’s Championship Match
Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

Firefly Fun House Match
John Cena vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt

Last Man Standing Match
Edge vs. Randy Orton

Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler

SmackDown Women’s Championship Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match
Bayley (c) vs. Sasha Banks vs. Lacey Evans vs. Naomi vs. Tamina

Raw Tag Team Championship Match
The Street Profits (c) vs. Angel Garza & Austin Theory

Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley

Kickoff Match
Liv Morgan vs. Natalya

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Ringside on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite

For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>


Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 