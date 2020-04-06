Full WrestleMania 36 Part 1 Results / Part 2 – Match Card, How To Watch, Previews And More

The first night of The Only WrestleMania Too Big for Just One Night proved truly historic with The Undertaker reigning supreme over AJ Styles in a brutal Boneyard Match, Braun Strowman winning the Universal Championship from Goldberg, Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross defeating The Kabuki Warriors to become two-time WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions and so much more.

The action continues tomorrow night with WrestleMania 36 Part 2 on WWE Network at a start time of 7 ET/4 PT. 2020 Men’s Royal Rumble Match winner Drew McIntyre challenges Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship, Women’s Royal Rumble Match winner Charlotte Flair battles Rhea Ripley for the NXT Women’s Championship and John Cena makes his WrestleMania return against “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt in a Firefly Fun House Match.

Don't miss WrestleMania Kickoff with expert analysis on Part 2 of this year's Showcase of the Immortals.

Full Results for WrestleMania 36 Part 1:

Boneyard Match

The Undertaker def. AJ Styles

Universal Championship Match

Braun Strowman def. Goldberg (c) NEW CHAMPION

Mojo Rawley def. R-Truth for the 24/7 Title

Kevin Owens def. Seth Rollins by DQ; Kevin Owens def. Seth Rollins when the match is restarted as a No Disqualifacation Match

SmackDown Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Ladder Match

John Morrison (c) def. Kofi Kingston and Jimmy Uso

Intercontinental Championship Match

Sami Zayn (c) def. Daniel Bryan

Raw Women’s Championship Match

Becky Lynch (c) def. Shayna Baszler

Elias def. King Corbin

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross def. The Kabuki Warriors (c) NEW CHAMPIONS

Stephanie McMahon welcomes the WWE Universe to a historic WrestleMania

Kickoff Match

Cesaro def. Drew Gulak

Preview of WrestleMania 36 Part 2

WWE Championship Match

Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

NXT Women’s Championship Match

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

Firefly Fun House Match

John Cena vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt

Last Man Standing Match

Edge vs. Randy Orton

Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler

SmackDown Women’s Championship Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match

Bayley (c) vs. Sasha Banks vs. Lacey Evans vs. Naomi vs. Tamina

Raw Tag Team Championship Match

The Street Profits (c) vs. Angel Garza & Austin Theory

Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley

Kickoff Match

Liv Morgan vs. Natalya

