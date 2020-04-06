Miss Conception Films Launch Short Film Competition For Kiwi Kids And Teens During Lockdown

A short film competition to inspire creativity in Kiwi children and teens during lockdown has today been announced by Miss Conception Films. The project is supported by several well-known Kiwi filmmakers and industry experts, including Madeleine Sami and Jackie van Beek, Loren Taylor, Chelsie Preston-Crayford, Cohen Holloway, Kate Rodger, Ainsley Gardiner, Raymond Edwards and Sacha Young, to name a few.

The competition will call for kids and teenagers (up to the age of 16) to make their own short film using available devices in their ‘bubble’. Submissions will be open from Monday 13th April to Friday 8th May.

The requested theme for each short film is ‘Finding our way home’. Miss Conception Films would love to see films that demonstrate why people’s homes and families are so important to them. The stories can be documentary, fiction or something in between, and an easy set of step-by-step guidelines will be available on Miss Conception Films’ website and Facebook

To help support young filmmakers throughout the process, a host of industry experts will be offering their advice via short videos on Miss Conception Films' Facebook and via short Facebook Live events, offering kids the chance to ask any questions they may have.

Georgina Conder from Miss Conception Films commented: “Like so many other parents at the moment, I’ve been thinking of ways to keep the kids entertained. Rather than battle to get them off devices, I thought this would be a really fun way to use this unusual time to get our kids inspired by the things around them and to use their devices for something truly productive.”

The competition will be split into different age groups and an overall winner from each category will be awarded a prize. All finished films that meet the criteria will be uploaded to Miss Conception’s website and Facebook to enable the young filmmakers to share with their friends and family.

Miss Conception Films is a production house partnership between Georgina Conder and Ainsley Gardiner. With a focus on female-led storytelling in front and behind the camera, they’re behind Kiwi box office hits The Breaker Upperers, She Shears and upcoming feature films Cousins and Reunion.

