SAM V 'Ain't Slowin Down' (Remix) Ft. Lion Rezz & Juwan
New
from the 1010’s very own isolated SAM V,
‘Ain’t Slowin Down’ (remix) is a
fresh
Urban/R&B track produced in collaboration with established NZ/AUS talents isolated Lion
Rezz, isolated Juwan & producer, isolated EDY. With a distinctive, retro B2K-esque
2000’s energy, Ain’t Slowin’ Down is a spirit lifter and shake & baker in times of isolation.
The original (shoutouts bKIDD) peaked at #8 on the NZ Hot Singles Charts.
Watch The Music Video
Here
SAM V’s Y$O crew, with the support of NZ On Air, also created an innovative, cinematic
visual piece. With the director/DOP duo of SAM V & Paolo Bayogan back at the helm,
It showcases Lion Rezz auditioning for a talent show, SAM V apologising to a female and
Juwan indulging in his final supper pre lockdown. It’s certainly a clip worth isolating a few
minutes with. Tell ya that for free.
Following a successful 2019 where SAM V was a prominent feature on the
NZ Hot Singles charts, Released 2 albums & 10 music videos, and started his own
creative collective called Y$O,
SAM V has sped back into 2020 with another statement. Namely, a statement called –
Ain’t Slowin’ Down (remix).
Keep tabs on this young creative, true to the message of the song, SAM V’s creative output
‘Aint Slowin Down’. 2020 is yet to bring us an EP with bKIDD, Y$O and another album from SAM V.
Stream 'Ain't Slowin Down' Here