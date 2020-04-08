Netball NZ And ANZ Team Up With Netfit To Offer Netball Sessions

Netball New Zealand and ANZ New Zealand have partnered with global Netball fitness, skills and wellbeing organisation NETFIT to launch NETFIT NZ.

The partnership will give the New Zealand netball community free access to live online work-outs delivered by elite netball players during New Zealand’s COVID-19 Level 4 shutdown.

The NETFIT NZ programme will be live on Sky Sport 3 from 1-3pm on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, and also available through www.netfitnetball.com.

NETFIT NZ is proudly presented by ANZ, with further support from existing Netball NZ partners NZ Police, Special K and NetballSmart.

ANZ NZ Head of Sponsorship Sue McGregor said ANZ NZ was looking forward to working with Netball NZ to bring exercises online at a time when keeping motivated, fit and well is so important.

“Providing opportunities to build new routines and have some fun is really important for our mental wellbeing, as well as being able to provide some netball skills for fans and players who are missing their sport,” McGregor said.

“Having this available on Sky Sport and online gives netballers access to the content whenever suits them.”

Sky Netball Sports Relations Manager Cathryn Oliver was pleased to bring NETFIT NZ live to Sky Sport 3 during isolation.

“Sky Sport is proud to bring more interactive netball content into homes, helping keep everyone fit and entertained alongside our other great content during the COVID-19 pandemic,” she said.

Netball NZ Chief Executive Jennie Wyllie said the ability to bring NETFIT NZ to New Zealand’s netball community was a positive step forward in unprecedented circumstances.

“With the suspension of all local netball competitions and activities during the lockdown period we felt it was important to look for an approach that kept our netball communities engaged with the sport,” she said.

“We’re really excited to partner with the team at NETFIT Netball to give netball players of all ages access to online netball workouts and training sessions with some of New Zealand’s best players.”

The online workouts will also look into health, fitness, coaching, nutrition and wellbeing sessions.

The NETFIT NZ programme will see the former Silver Ferns Courtney Tairi and Laura Langman deliver online sessions.

NETFIT Netball Chief Executive Sarah Wall said they were pleased to be able to create a solution for the netball community to remain safe, healthy and active during this time.

“We respect Netball New Zealand for placing a priority on the health and wellbeing of their community and country. We are delighted they have joined us in helping keep netballers active,” she said.

Wall said the beauty of the NETFIT workouts and classes was they could be tailored to meet any group or schedule.

“Fans can run through our full range of drills throughout the day or pick what suits them best.”

The free NETFIT NZ programme will be available live on Sky Sport 3 and online from Thursday 9 April.

For more information and to sign up, visit www.netfitnetball.com

