'La Casa De Papel' Is The Number One Series In The World

Thursday, 9 April 2020, 7:41 am
Press Release: Parrot Analytics

Netflix’s global hit series La Casa de Papel (also known as Money Heist) rolled out its highly anticipated fourth season on April 3 only to see it immediately soar to the number one most in-demand series in the world, according to global demand data insights company Parrot Analytics.

From April 3 to 5, La Casa de Papel was 31.75 times more in demand than the average series globally, beating out such perennially popular series as Game of Thrones, The Walking Dead, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Westworld.

Compared to the first three days of the series’ Season 3 debut, demand during Season 4’s first three days was significantly higher (+36.6%). From July 19 to 21, 2019, La Casa del Papel Season 3 drew 23.24 times the demand of the average series globally and was the fourth most in-demand series globally.

The Spanish series has also traveled well and has found success in a remarkable mix of global markets. In fact, from April 3 to 5, 2020 it was more popular on a per capita basis in the Philippines, the United States, France and Italy than it was in Spain.

“This is a remarkable milestone for a Spanish production,” said Alejandro Rojas, Director of Applied Analytics at Parrot Analytics. “Since the series’ premiere in 2017 and for months before Netflix added it to its catalogue, Parrot Analytics tracked higher than usual demand not only in Spain, but in several international markets. It was clear then that series creator Álex Pina found a powerful way to connect with audiences across cultures and languages. After it became available on Netflix, its demand accelerated with each new season. Netflix has capitalized on this strong demand and leveraged its international platform to catapult the series into a truly global hit.”

For more information on how La Casa de Papel is performing in key markets around the world, visit our free and daily updated title insights pages: United States | United Kingdom | Brazil | Canada | Germany | Mexico

© Scoop Media

Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics: Global television measurement

Global television demand measurement

Parrot Analytics is the leading global content demand analytics company for the multi-platform TV business. With the world's largest TV audience demand datasets, the company currently tracks more than 1.5B daily expressions of demand in over 100 languages from 200+ countries to reveal the content consumers engage with and watch the most across platforms.

As a trusted partner to some of the biggest media companies and content creators in the world, Parrot Analytics optimises content workflows in real time. The company's TV analytics products result in better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, as well as accelerated SVOD platform success.

Contact Parrot Analytics

 
 
 
