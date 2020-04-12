Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Replay Muay Thai Event 'NEMESIS XI: Toby Smith Vs Johane Beausejour'

Sunday, 12 April 2020, 6:41 am
Press Release: World Kickboxing Network

NEMESIS XI took place at Kingsway Indoor Stadium in Perth, WA in May 2016. The world-class Muay Thai promotion was headlined by the WKN Intercontinental bout – Australia vs France, following a series of National and State championship matchups. The event was dubbed The 2016 Best Muay Thai promotion in Australia.

In the main event Toby Smith of Australia faced off John Beausejour of France. The undercard saw the best of Queensland and WA in a series of title bouts. The seven-fight lineup can be found below.

NEMESIS XI aired on FOX Sports Australia in 2016. The REPLAY is now available on YouTube.

Fight Card

Toby Smith vs Johane Beausejour

Jake Lund vs Millad Farzad

Chadd Collins vs Parviz Iskenderov

Benny Mahoney vs Ricardo Pisaneschi

Damon Nelson vs Brandon Spain

Jeremy Firth vs Ray Karaitiana

Emma Graham vs Kim Townsend

WATCH NEMESIS XI

When: Sunday, April 12

Where: Stream on YouTube

DIRECT LINK: https://youtu.be/ZsCB8KhkVLw

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from World Kickboxing Network on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite

For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>


Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 