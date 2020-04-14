Ko Tā Whakaata Māori He Whakapāho Kaupapa Ako Reo Māori

E whakahīhī nei a Whakaata Māori e mahi ngātahi nei me Te Tāhuhu o te Mātauranga ki te tuku i a “Mauri Reo, Mauri Ora”, hei tautoko i ngā putanga ako tawhiti mō ngā tamariki me ngā rangatahi.





TĀMAKI MAKAURAU, AOTEAROA – RĀTŪ 14 PAENGAWHĀWHĀ 2020, 5:00am

E koa nei a Whakaaata Māori me Te Tāhuhu o te Mātauranga ki te whakapuaki i a Mauri Reo, Mauri Ora, te hōtaka akoako reo Māori hou mā ngā mokopuna, ngā tamariki, ngā rangatahi me ngā whānau.

Ko te rautaki akoako tawhiti hou nei he kaupapa mā ngā tamariki me ngā rangatahi kei ngā kura Māori, arā, ngā puna reo, ngā kōhanga reo, ngā kura kaupapa Māori, ngā kura ā-iwi, ngā wharekura, ngā kura reo rua me ngā kura reo rumaki.

Ka whakatakitia a Mauri Reo, Mauri Ora e ngā kaiako, mātanga reo Māori hoki, e Te Korou Whangataua, Juneea Amohia Silbery me Ani-Piki Tuari, ā, ka tautokona rātau e tētahi kapa rongonui, whai pūkenga hoki i ngā marautanga Māori.

Mane ki te Paraire ka whakapāhotia ngā hōtaka, e ono hāora i te rā mō ngā wiki 10, ā, ka whai wāhi mai ko ngā hōtaka akoako rongonui pēnei i a Te Nūtube, i a Tākaro Tribe, i a He Rourou me ētahi hōtaka hou hei tautoko i ngā mahi ako reo Māori.

“He huarahi whakahiamo tēnei mō mātau hei tautoko i ngā rangatira mō āpōpō, hei whakatairanga hoki i tētahi huarahi hou, rerekē hoki hei ako i te kāinga” te kī a Shane Taurima, te Tāhuhu Rangapū o Whakaata Māori.

“Ka kōrero a Mauri Reo, Mauri Ora mō te ora me te toiora o tō tātau reo. Ko te anamata o te reo kei ngā ringaringa o ā tātau tamariki, mokopuna. Ka tautoko tēnei rautaki i ō rātau akoranga me te whakarauoratanga o te reo Māori” te kī a Taurima.

“Me mātua whai ngā tamariki me ngā rangatahi ka ako i roto i te reo Māori ngā taipitopito, ngā āwhinatanga me ngā rauemi tika hei tautoko i ō rātau akoranga kei te kāinga” te kī a Ellen MacGregor-Reid, Te Hekeretari Tuarua - Te Tāhuhu o te Mātauranga.

“E whai nei mātau kia taea e ngā ākonga me ngā whānau katoa te toro ki ngā mahi ako tawhiti” te kī a MacGregor-Reid.

Ka whakapāhotia a Ka whakapāhotia a Mauri Reo, Mauri Ora ki te hōngere o Te Reo (hōngere 15 i Freeview me hōngere 82 i Sky me Vodafone TV) hei te 9am ki te 3pm Mane ki te Paraire. He mea whakapāho hoki ki te ipurangi, ki www.maoritelevision.com/live/te-reo.



________________________________________



Māori Television to Offer Educational Te Reo Content During Covid-19 Response



In partnership with Te Tāhuhu o te Mātauranga, Māori Television are proud to deliver “Mauri Reo, Mauri Ora”, comprising 300 hours of te reo Māori television viewing content to support positive learning outcomes for our tamariki.

AUCKLAND, New Zealand – Tuesday 14 April 2020, 5:00 am

Māori Television in partnership with Te Tāhuhu o te Mātauranga is pleased to announce Mauri Reo, Mauri Ora, the new reo Māori educational television offering for mokopuna, tamariki, rangatahi and whānau.

The new distance learning initiative is for children and teens in Māori-medium education that includes puna reo, kōhanga reo, kura kaupapa Māori, kura ā-iwi, wharekura, bilingual and immersion educational options.

Mauri Reo, Mauri Ora will be presented by teachers and te reo Māori exponents Te Korou Whangataua, Juneea Amohia Silbery and Ani-Piki Tuari and supported by a team of Māori subject-matter experts and well-known personalities.

Programming will run from Monday to Friday, for six hours per day, over a ten week period and will include popular educational programs such as Te Nūtube, Tākaro Tribe and Kia Mau and newly created programmes that support learning in te reo Māori.

“This is an exciting opportunity for us to support our future leaders and promote a new and innovative way of learning from home,” said Shane Taurima, the Tāhuhu Rangapū of Whakaata Māori.

“Mauri Reo, Mauri Ora talks about the life and vitality of our language. The future of our language rests in the hands of our tamariki mokopuna. This initiative supports their learning and the revitalisation of te reo Māori,” said Mr Taurima.

“It’s important that all tamariki and rangatahi who learn in te reo Māori have access to information, guidance and resources to support their learning from home,” said Ellen MacGregor-Reid, the Deputy Secretary – Early Learning Student Achievement, Te Tāhuhu o te Mātauranga.

“We are committed to making distance learning accessible for all ākonga and whānau,” said MacGregor-Reid.

Mauri Reo, Mauri Ora will be available on the Te Reo channel (channel 15 Freeview and channel 82 SKY or Vodafone TV) between 9am and 3pm each weekday, or online at www.maoritelevision.com/live/te-reo.

Te Korou Whangataua

Ngāti Kahungunu, Rangitāne, Ngā Puhi, Ngāti Porou, Ngāi Tahu

Te Korou teaches Te Pīnakitanga o Te Reo at Te Wānanga o Aotearoa, he also teaches at Te Wharekura o Hoani Waititi where he was once a student himself. He attended kōhanga reo and kura kaupapa in Wairarapa before moving to Auckland. Te Korou also graduated from Te Panekiretanga o Te Reo. A Māori language enthusiast, kapa haka exponent and dynamic language teacher at various kura reo throughout Aotearoa. He translated the Kings song “Kei aro atu koe” Don’t worry bout it – which featured in the 2019 Waiata Anthems. He is translating the Marvel comics for the Kotahi Rau Pukapuka Trust. He also tutors and performs for Te Rangiura o Wairarapa as well as tutors Te Wharekura o Hoani Waititi. A kōhanga reo parent, his daughter attends Te Kōhanga Reo o Hoani Waititi.



Juneea Amohia Silbery

Te Rarawa, Ngāi Tahu, Ngāti Maniapoto

A kōhanga reo, kura kapapa Māori, wharekura and wānanga graduate, Amohia graduated with a Masters degree in Mātauranga Māori at 20 and is an experienced Māori language teacher and translator. Juneea also graduated from Te Panekiretanga o Te Reo. She teaches Te Aupikitanga at Te Wānanga o Aotearoa, she is also the Pou Whakahaere Kaupapa Reo at Whakaata Māori, responsible for leading Māori language activities at Māori Television. She began her media experience as a student at Te Wharekura o Māngere, which was followed by a variety of production roles as a coordinator, manager and language advisor. With her partner, Te Korou, she tutors kapa haka Te Rangiura o Wairarapa and Te Wharekura o Hoani Waititi.



Ani-Piki Tuari

Takitimu, Horouta, Mataatua

Ani-Piki is a multi-faceted practitioner with numerous talents that overlap into creative fields such as Media, Kapa-Haka, Music, Theatre, composition of lyric and melodies in both Te Reo Māori and English. She is also a film & television director, music producer, Te Reo Māori consultant, translator, voice over artist, and teacher. She is currently directing the second web series of Punarau Medias - Living by the Stars with Professor Rangi Mataamua, Great Southern Film & Televisions’ second series of My Māori Midwife and is a Senior Director for Scottie Douglas Production Documentary Series, Waka Huia. She was recently awarded Best Māori Traditional Album, Best Māori Pop Album and Best Song of the Year for producing Te Kākāno - a various artist compilation of music - at the 2019 Māori Music Awards.



________________________________________

HE KŌRERO MŌ MAURI REO, MAURI ORA

Ko te mauri he oranga, he toiora. E aro hāngai ana te kaupapa nei ki ngā tamariki me ngā rangatahi kura Māori kei ngā puna reo, ngā kōhanga reo, ngā kura kaupapa Māori, ngā kura ā-iwi, ngā wharekura, ngā kura reorua, ngā kura rūmaki hoki. Nō reira – ko tā Mauri Reo he kōrero mō te oranga me te toiora o tō tātau reo Māori.

________________________________________

ABOUT MAURI REO, MAURI ORA

Mauri is a life essence and vitality. This project is specifically targeted at children and teens in Māori-medium education that includes, puna reo, kōhanga reo, kura kaupapa Māori, kura ā-iwi, wharekura, bilingual and immersion educational options. Therefore – Mauri Reo talks about the life and vitality of our language, te reo Māori.

________________________________________

HE KŌRERO MŌ WHAKAATA MĀORI

He wāhi motuhake tō Whakaata Māori hei tautoko i te whakarauoratanga o te reo me ngā tikanga Māori. I rewa i te tau 2004, he hua nō te whakaū a te Karauna i ōna haepapa hei tautoko i te rāngai pāpāho Māori hei whakatairanga i te reo me ngā tikanga Māori, he mārama ngā mahi a Whakaata Māori hei tautoko i ngā mahi whakarauora a te motu, e whakatinanatia ana i tēnei wā i raro i te Maihi Karauna (te rautaki whakarauora reo a te Karauna). Ka orua mai ko ngā mahi a Whakaata Māri i ngā hapori hei whakarauora i te reo Māori hei reo ora e kōrerotia ana e ngā whānau, ngā iwi, ngā hapū, ngā hapori reo Māori, ngā āpiti hoki puta noa i te motu. Ko ngā mahi ā-hapori nei ka whakatinanatia i raro i te Maihi Māori (te rautaki reo Māori a ngāi Māori, ngā iwi me ngā hapū).

________________________________________

ABOUT MĀORI TELEVISION

Māori Television plays a unique role in supporting the revitalisation of te reo me ngā tikanga Māori. Launched in 2004, as a result of the Crown recognising its responsibility to support Māori broadcasting to promote te reo me ngā tikanga Māori, Māori Television plays a clear founding role in supporting national efforts in revitalisation, which today is captured in the Maihi Karauna (Crown strategy for te reo revitalisation). At the same time, Māori Television plays an important role supporting community-level efforts to revitalise te reo Māori as a thriving language used by whānau, iwi, hapū and te reo speaker communities and stakeholders across the country. These community-level efforts are expressed in the Maihi Māori (the Māori, iwi and hapū strategy for te reo revitalisation).





