Stand at Dawn Allows New Zealanders to Remember ANZAC Day

Tuesday, 14 April 2020, 9:22 am
Press Release: Returned Services Association

Stand at Dawn Allows All New Zealanders to Remember ANZAC Day at Home



ANZAC Day Can Be Commemorated With A 6.00AM Virtual Dawn Service

Wellington,– The Royal New Zealand Returned Services Association (RNZRSA) announced today that it will, in conjunction with the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF), commemorate ANZAC Day services on 25 April with a 6.00AM virtual Dawn Service.

The RNZSA National President B J Clark says “Anzac Day is one of the most important national occasions for both Australians and New Zealanders. In 2020, for the first time in history, Anzac Day Services across New Zealand have been cancelled due to COVID-19. Even though public Anzac Services are unable to go ahead, it does not mean that the tradition of remembering and commemorating our veterans and service personnel should be cancelled too”

“Across New Zealand we want all communities to have the opportunity to Stand At Dawn on 25 April and remember both the sacrifices that have been made and continue to made by our servicemen and servicewomen who are called upon to serve New Zealand during times of war, conflict and disaster.

Clark adds that Stand At Dawn allows everyone to support all those who have served their country by being at home whether at their letterbox, front door, lounge or back yard when the Dawn Service is broadcast as part of a special Dawn Anzac service.

“This is a unique way for families and communities to remember Anzac Day within the respective safety of their home ‘Bubbles’. The sacrifice everyone is being asked to make as part of the COVID-19 Lockdown is the same kind of ANZAC spirit that we honour for all those who have served New Zealand past, present and future.”

Clark says because Anzac Day is as much about commemorations by families at home this year, RNZRSA wants to make 25 April a fun time for everyone.

“Our #StandAtDawn Website (www.standatdawn.com) has lots of fun activities that the whole whanau can do to remember ANZAC Day at home including make-a-poppy ideas, decorating letterboxes with ANZAC themes and how to find out which family members served New Zealand. It is about keeping the ANZAC spirit of self-sacrifice alive and relevant for the challenging times in which we now live – more than ever we need to be kind to each other and become stronger from coming together as communities.”

Chief of the Defence Force Air Marshal Kevin Short says that ANZAC Day is an important day of commemoration for many New Zealanders, particularly for serving and ex-serving personnel and their families.

“This year, more than ever, we need to draw on the many qualities that the enduring ANZAC spirit has taught us; mateship, endurance, good humour, ingenuity, and courage. We encourage veterans, our service people, families and the wider public to engage with the Stand at Dawn campaign.

ANZAC Day is a day for remembering service and sacrifice in conflict, and the strength that comes from working together to overcome adversity.”

The Virtual Dawn Service will be broadcast from 6am on 25 April on Radio New Zealand National.


About RSA

Every day the RSA movement helps all service personnel and their families get the support they need.

Our mission is to remember and care for all those impacted by service for New Zealand in military operations.

The RSA was formed in New Zealand in 1916 by returning Anzacs during World War One to provide support and comfort for service men and women and their families.

The Royal New Zealand Returned and Services Association is made up of 182 local RSAs around the country, each an entity in their own right, with over 102,000 members. Local RSAs are managed by their own executive committee while being united with the RNZRSA in our strategic pillars, vision, and values. We believe in a nation joined by a heartfelt connection to the Anzac spirit of courage, commitment, comradeship and compassion.

See RSA for more information - https://www.rsa.org.nz/about-the-rsa

Stand at Dawn www.standatdawn.com


