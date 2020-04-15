Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Let’s Go Camping New Zealand! April 18th Is National Staycation Day

Wednesday, 15 April 2020, 9:00 am
Press Release: Caravanz and Classics

Join the fun and go on holiday in your own backyard for #StaycationDay.

Every year, April and the Easter Holidays are the perfect time to hitch up your caravan, pack your tent or roll out your motorhome to hit the road for an outdoor adventure.

The problem is, in 2020 Kiwis have nowhere to go! Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the entire nation has had to shelve their plans for an Easter Holiday getaway.

To break up the monotony of a nation-wide lockdown, locally owned business Caravanz and Classics is encouraging Kiwis to take part in a National Staycation Day on April 18th.

“So many of us have amazing caravans, camping gear and outdoor equipment,” explains vintage caravan expert Mike Mopar, “We decided that being shut at home is no excuse not to use what we have.”

On April 18th, Kiwis are officially invited to go camping in their own backyards. “Set up your tents, caravans and motorhomes, fire up the BBQ, stock up the chilly bin and play a few rounds of backyard cricket,” says Mike. “You’ll feel like you’re on holidays, even though you’re at home.”

Caravan and camping enthusiasts from NZ are already preparing their backyard staycation setups as part of National Staycation Day and sharing pictures of themselves camping at home.

“Some people in the South Island have even set up tents in their living rooms!” Mike laughs, “It definitely falls in the category of ‘glamping’, and the biggest advantage is the use of five-star toilet facilities.”

The National Staycation Day initiative is a fun way to remind Kiwis to stay positive and look for fun ways to pass time during the COVID-19 shutdown. “Everyone has been at home for quite a while now,” says Mike, “We created this initiative to help families amuse the kids during the school holidays and enjoy a change of scenery, even if it’s only a few feet from their back door.”

Kiwis are invited to join the ‘National Staycation Day’ event on Facebook & share their home camping setups using the hashtag #StaycationDay. They can find out more by visiting Caravanz and Classics on Facebook, at https://www.facebook.com/groups/caravanzandclassics/

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Caravanz and Classics on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite

For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>


Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 