Personal trainer shares her fitness journey

Thursday, 16 April 2020, 8:44 am
Press Release: Skills Active

Personal trainer shares her fitness journey in a new Skills Active video


Shanae Yates

Shanae Yates found her spark a few years ago when she discovered a love of exercise, and now she is putting her talents to good use as a personal trainer at Blenheim’s Stadium 2000 gym.

Shanae’s cerebral palsy has never held her back from the pursuit of fitness. Last year she completed her National Certificate in Exercise Consultant (Level 3) through Skills Active, and her story has been captured in a brand new video.

Skills Active learning support advisor Denise Clarke saw that Shanae had the potential and determination needed to pursue her qualification, and supported her all the way.

Also on Shanae’s team were her mentor Cat Buckingham, assessor Vanessa Somerville, and the staff at CCS Disability Action in Blenheim.

CCS service manager Wendy Greig describes Shanae as “an incredibly motivated young woman” who has expanded her horizons through her passion for fitness.

“[It started with] a little stint at Outward Bound, which absolutely changed her way of thinking about where she was going in the future,” says Wendy. “And the rest is history!”

“I’ve always wanted to get into this industry, because being active helps me in so many ways,” Shanae says.

“Fitness has totally helped me accept who I am and to accept my condition. And actually [working in the exercise industry] is a dream come true.”

Check out the fully story in Shanae’s video.


