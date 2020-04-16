Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Sport And Recreation Trainees Keeping Their Brains Busy And Skills Sharp

Thursday, 16 April 2020, 10:33 am
Press Release: Skills Active

Skills Active Aotearoa has published the first of its specialised information sheets with tasks and exercises that industry trainees can work on during the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.

“Sport and recreation are central to Kiwi life, and always will be,” says managing director Butch Bradley.

“Although these industries have been hit hard by the restrictions, they are still strong, and we’ll need them more than ever as part of a healthy, high-quality economy, when we begin to emerge from lockdown life,” Mr Bradley says.

“Skills Active is keen to support our trainees to keep learning and working towards their qualifications, within the new parameters that exist at the moment. So these guides have practical ideas for industry learners who are at home in their bubbles.”

Hosted on the Skills Active website, the Lockdown/Upskill guides cover industry-specific learning topics, links to resources, and mini assignments.

They are integrated with Skills Active’s online learning platform, Skills Activator, where trainees can complete theory components of their qualifications.

The first two published guides cover Bushcraft and Sport Coaching, with more to come. Head over to the Skills Active trainee zone to check them out.

