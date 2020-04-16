Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Home-Made Poetry Project

Thursday, 16 April 2020, 11:50 am
Press Release: Tauranga Arts Festival

Tauranga Arts Festival has added Home-made Poetry to its web-based ‘arts at home’ line-up with locals or past guests of the festival being filmed reading work by New Zealand poets.

Former Poet Laureates Brian Turner and Elizabeth Smither have poems featuring with Brian saying from his home in Central Otago, “you deserve a round of applause for doing this”. Other Kiwi poets include Glenn Colquhoun, Alison Wong (based in Australia), Tauranga-raised Leonard Lambert and Bob Orr. Glenn and Elizabeth have both been festival guests, in 2018 and 2011 respectively.

“With the Escape! festival being cancelled this year and the country facing tough times we wanted to add some enjoyment to these days of solitude and uncertainty,” festival director Ria Hall says. “We hope people will enjoy the poems and performances for what they are.”

Two Home-made Poetry videos will be posted every Monday at midday during the lockdown period, with the first on April 13 being award-winning scientist Dr Siouxsie Wiles (an Escape! festival speaker in 2016) and Mt Maunganui chess player Bob Smith, while April 20 will see videos by Tauranga garage owner Sandra Phillips and Waikato University chaplain Andrew McKean.

The poems have been chosen and matched with readers by festival literary programmer Sandra Simpson.

All lockdown rules have been observed while making the recordings – some have been DIY, while others have been filmed by people isolating in the same bubble and all have been made on the reader’s property.

Two other locals have chosen to share poetry via written posts and April 13 saw a piece by Tauranga poet Harold Jones about one of his favourite pieces – ‘The Shield of Achilles’ from Homer’s ‘Iliad’. Next Monday (April 20) Tauranga photographer Kim Westerskov revisits some of his Antarctica experiences in response to a passage from the Bill Manhire poem ‘Hoosh’.

To see Home-made Poetry go to taurangafestival.co.nz. Links are also available on the festival’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. Audio recordings from the Escape! 2018 speaker sessions are being posted on Wednesdays and Fridays.

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Tauranga Arts Festival on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite

For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>


Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 