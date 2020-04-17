Th’ Dudes - Th’ Bliss Tour: New Dates Announced

Th’ Dudes. Picture credit: Murray Cammick

Iconic Kiwi band Th’ Dudes announce new dates for Th’ Bliss Tour, with the nine-date tour now scheduled to kick off in Wellington on 13 November.

The newest inductees to the New Zealand Music Hall of Fame were due to hit the road for the first time in more than a decade this month, Th' Dudes first tour without founding member Ian Morris, with Ian’s brother Rikki on guitars and backing vocals for the tour.

“We’ll be back with the same reunion, same songs, same Lez high kicks. And all with a greater sense of being alive & healthy,” says Dave Dobbyn.

“In the meantime, everyone stay safe and do what Dr Ashley Bloomfield tells you.”

Originally formed as a high school band Krispie in 1975 and disbanding in 1980, Th’ Dudes had an incredible impact on the New Zealand music scene, with hits like ‘Be Mine Tonight’, ‘Bliss’, ‘That Look In Your Eye’, ‘Right First Time’ and ‘Walking in Light’. They won Top Group and Single of the Year for ‘Be Mine Tonight’ at the 1979 New Zealand Music Awards and stopped playing live in 1980, ahead of the release of their second album Where Are The Boys.

Since then, Th’ Dudes have only reunited for a tour in 2006 that saw 11 shows expanded to 17 due to the incredible demand for tickets, and visits to favourite holiday spots the following summer. Th’ Bliss Tour is the first chance to see Th’ Dudes live in concert in 13 years, for shows promising high energy entertainment and all the hits.

All tickets previously purchased are valid for the new rescheduled dates. No action is required; show up on the night with your existing ticket to gain entry.

If you are unable to attend the new dates, you can request a refund by contacting the relevant ticketing agency (links below) prior to 17 May. Both Auckland concerts are sold out, remaining tickets to other cities are on sale now.

In the mean time, fans can enjoy Bliss, a new compilation from Th' Dudes out tomorrow on streaming services, with Bliss on Wax (LP) and Bliss on Disc (CD) available for pre-order via all good record stores, ready to be shipped as soon as possible. Th’ Dudes made two albums: Right First Time released in June 1979 and Where Are The Boys released in July 1980. This newly re-mastered selection is from these lovingly archived recordings at Stebbing Recording Studios, where both albums were originally recorded and mixed.

Th’ Dudes - The Bliss Tour: NEW DATES

Friday 13 November 2020 TSB Arena, WELLINGTON

Saturday 14 November 2020 Claudelands Arena, HAMILTON

Thursday 19 November 2020 Town Hall, AUCKLAND

(previously Fri 24 April)

(previously Fri 24 April) Friday 20 November 2020 Town Hall, AUCKLAND

(previously Sat 25 April)

(previously Sat 25 April) Monday 23 November 2020 Municipal Theatre, NAPIER

Saturday 28 November 2020 McKay Stadium, WHANGAREI

(formerly known as ASB Stadium)

(formerly known as ASB Stadium) Wednesday 2 December 2020 Trafalgar Centre, NELSON

Friday 4 December 2020 Town Hall, CHRISTCHURCH

Saturday 5 December 2020 Town Hall, DUNEDIN

Ticket refund requests:

Wellington, Auckland, Whangarei, Nelson, Dunedin: submit your details to Ticketmaster, click here

Hamilton, Napier, Christchurch: submit a refund request via email to online@ticketek.co.nz

