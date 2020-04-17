Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Alien Weaponry Announce European Tour Cancellation COVID-19

Friday, 17 April 2020, 9:41 am
Press Release: Hammerhead

Alien Weaponry, one of New Zealand's most prolific touring acts, has just announced the cancellation of its European and UK tour this coming season, citing travel restrictions and festival cancellations resulting from the Coronavirus pandemic.

Due to kick off in June, it would have been their third season touring Europe and the UK since their 2018 début at Wacken Open Air. This year would have seen them playing main stages at festivals like Nova Rock in Austria and Mystic Festival in Poland, alongside the likes of Judas Priest, System of a Down and the Foo Fighters.

“We are gutted that we won’t be able to make it over this summer, but rest assured we will be back among our fans as soon as we can. Stay metal, stay safe,” said frontman and lead guitarist Lewis de Jong in a statement released by the band's European promoters.


An extensive headline tour of Scandinavia, The Netherlands and the UK was also scheduled and is now cancelled.

"We are so bummed to be disappointing fans," says drummer Henry de Jong "but understand the importance of us all working together in this time of global crisis to do what's best for our communities"

He was also full of praise for New Zealand and how Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her team are handling the Covid-19 crisis at home "She's awesome. I'm so proud to be a kiwi at the moment, and urge everyone to stick to the plan and stay at home."

The band had just started recording their second album at Neil Finn's Roundhead Studios when New Zealand went into lockdown; and will resume the recording and commence production of new music videos when lockdown restrictions are lifted.
 

"We have been taking the time in isolation to work on new ideas and material, which may find their way onto the album," says bass player Ethan Trembath. "We're making the most of being in our bubbles and getting stuff really pumping for when touring finally kicks off again, but in the meantime we're focused on staying healthy, staying safe and staying home."

The band is already working with agents and promoters for its 2021 plans, but say it's too early to make promises and, like many touring artists, they are taking things one day at a time.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hammerhead on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite

For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>


Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 