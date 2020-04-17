CACO Ft. SAM V 'She Don't Want'
‘She Don’t Want’ is an RnB track with a sultry Latin sway, slick production and may cause your hips to move involuntarily.
Stream ‘She Don’t Want’ HERE // Purchase ‘She Don’t Want’ HERE
Libyan-born
Auckland based creative, CACO, is a
multi-faceted Hip-hop and RnB artist with a keen passion for
the craft. From the production and poppy artwork to the
nitty-gritty mixing and mastering, CACO
comes correct with his lone-wolf work ethic
and drive to produce quality work. His ability to switch between a borderline underground rap flow and alluring RnB vocals truly puts him in his own lane artistically.
Flexible within the genre, CACO may be young, but his creative output just keeps flowing.
‘She Don’t Want’ features SAM V, bringing us a track that will put you straight in the club, even if you’re on lockdown in your living room.
Stay up to date with releases and info on CACO:
