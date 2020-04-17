Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

CACO Ft. SAM V 'She Don't Want'

Friday, 17 April 2020, 1:01 pm
Press Release: Integrity Promotion

‘She Don’t Want’ is an RnB track with a sultry Latin sway, slick production and may cause your hips to move involuntarily.

Libyan-born Auckland based creative, CACO, is a multi-faceted Hip-hop and RnB artist with a keen passion for the craft. From the production and poppy artwork to the nitty-gritty mixing and mastering, CACO comes correct with his lone-wolf work ethic
and drive to produce quality work. His ability to switch between a borderline underground rap flow and alluring RnB vocals truly puts him in his own lane artistically.

Flexible within the genre, CACO may be young, but his creative output just keeps flowing.

‘She Don’t Want’ features SAM V, bringing us a track that will put you straight in the club, even if you’re on lockdown in your living room.

