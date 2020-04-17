Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

The World Of Dance In Your Living Room

Friday, 17 April 2020, 3:08 pm
Press Release: Youthdance

Lalal Simpson Teaching at IDD

YouthDance Education Trust (YET) are excited to announce that Wellington’s International Dance Day (IDD) celebrations will be coming straight to your home.

On Sunday 26 April the public in their bubbles are invited to celebrate International Dance Day with FREE online dance workshops. Participants will be able to try out different dance styles from soulful rhythms of Africa to the magic of Bulgarian Folk dances; kids can rock it out with an epic beach party, there is a danzability class for seniors and more - all from the comfort of their own home!

YET is a trust made up of local volunteers dedicated to sharing the joy of all dance forms and this year we are celebrating 20 years of International Dance Day Wellington.

COVID-19 has restricted our ability to physically connect with those outside our bubbles, but these online workshops will provide an opportunity for people to participate and connect with one another from home. We know the physical, social and emotional wellbeing that comes through dance, which is now needed more than ever.

From 9am – 5.30pm people can jump online and take part in this series of short dance workshops hosted by the local Wellington dance community. This is a chance for you to really dance like no one is watching!

IDD performer and regular tutor, Jenny Bloomfield says, “It is something which I believe in, to create access to dance opportunities for everyone regardless of finances and to be part of a huge free event that gives access to the general public to discover through workshops and performance so many different styles was a really special thing.”

This year YET have included a programme of dance films which will be screened online on April 29, the official UNESCO International Dance Day where dance will be celebrated worldwide. YET have been producing IDD Wellington as a free community event since 2000 as a way to bring together the culturally and creatively diverse Wellington community to share, learn and celebrate in the joy of dance.

International Dance Day Online 
Sunday 26 April, 9am – 5.30pm
Visit http://www.internationaldanceday.org.nz/ for more information

Dance Workshop Schedule (Each workshop runs for 30 minutes)

9am KIDS ZUMBA with Ani Prasad

10am MADAGASCAN DANCE with Lala Simpson

11am DANZABILITY with Rachel Horwell

12pm HAWAIIAN DANCE with Liora Noy

1pm HIP HOP with Braedyn Togi

2pm SIVA SAMOA with Jayden Lupao

3pm BULGARIAN FOLK DANCE with Lilia Petrova

4pm AFRICAN DANCE with Jenny Bloomfield

5pm CONTEMPORARY with Sacha Copeland

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Youthdance on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite

For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>


Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 