Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Air New Zealand Inflight Quiz Now On Instagram

Friday, 17 April 2020, 4:00 pm
Press Release: Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand’s popular domestic inflight quiz is now available for trivia buffs to test their knowledge via the airline’s Instagram page.

From today, those keen for some lockdown amusement can head to Stories on the Air New Zealand Instagram page to test themselves on a selection of questions from the quiz usually screened on the airline’s domestic jet services.

Air New Zealand General Manager Global Brand and Content Marketing Jodi Williams says the inflight quiz has been a popular entertainment choice for customers for more than a decade.

“We launched the inflight quiz on board our domestic jet services in 2009, and its popularity eventually led to us rolling it out to our international inflight entertainment system and the Air NZ mobile app as well.

“Due to COVID-19, our reduced schedule means our customers are missing out on our famous quiz, and we’ve had people asking whether we could put it online. We’re happy to share that from today, you can now play along via our Instagram page.

“It’s a great way to keep the whole family entertained while the country remains at Alert Level 4.”

A new version of the Air New Zealand quiz will be made available on Instagram every Friday. To play, visit: https://www.instagram.com/stories/airnz/

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Air New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite

For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>


Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 