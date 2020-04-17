Air New Zealand Inflight Quiz Now On Instagram

Air New Zealand’s popular domestic inflight quiz is now available for trivia buffs to test their knowledge via the airline’s Instagram page.

From today, those keen for some lockdown amusement can head to Stories on the Air New Zealand Instagram page to test themselves on a selection of questions from the quiz usually screened on the airline’s domestic jet services.

Air New Zealand General Manager Global Brand and Content Marketing Jodi Williams says the inflight quiz has been a popular entertainment choice for customers for more than a decade.

“We launched the inflight quiz on board our domestic jet services in 2009, and its popularity eventually led to us rolling it out to our international inflight entertainment system and the Air NZ mobile app as well.

“Due to COVID-19, our reduced schedule means our customers are missing out on our famous quiz, and we’ve had people asking whether we could put it online. We’re happy to share that from today, you can now play along via our Instagram page.

“It’s a great way to keep the whole family entertained while the country remains at Alert Level 4.”

A new version of the Air New Zealand quiz will be made available on Instagram every Friday. To play, visit: https://www.instagram.com/stories/airnz/

© Scoop Media

