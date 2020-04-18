Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

FMC Opposes Huka Falls Zipline

Saturday, 18 April 2020, 7:05 am
Press Release: Federated Mountain Clubs

Huka Falls from the Lookout. Photo: Danilo Hegg

In March 2020, the Department of Conservation publicly notified an application by Sky Play Adventures Limited to build a five-stage zipline at Huka Falls, Taupo.

This is the second application for a zipline over iconic waterfalls in the upper North Island in the last six months, after a concession application for a zipline at Okere Falls was notified in September 2019. And just like the proposed zipline at Okere Falls, the development at Huka Falls involves multiple wires (five stages) criss-crossing the river, with a high visual impact over the area’s main visitor attraction.

Given the impact the zipline would have on the walkways on either side of the Waikato River, FMC opposes the development and submitted against.

